ABC News Sets Kamala Harris Interview With Linsey Davis

The interview will air Monday, July 31 on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” and across ABC News programs and platforms.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

ABC News announced TODAY “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis’ exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris from Des Moines, Iowa.

Harris discussed recent actions limiting abortion access, immigration, the 2024 presidential election and Florida's new education standards on Black history.

The interview will air Monday, July 31 on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” and across ABC News programs and platforms. A first look of the interview will air Sunday, July 30 on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”




From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

