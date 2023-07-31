ABC News Sets Kamala Harris Interview With Linsey Davis

The interview will air Monday, July 31 on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” and across ABC News programs and platforms.
ABC News announced TODAY “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis’ exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris from Des Moines, Iowa.
Harris discussed recent actions limiting abortion access, immigration, the 2024 presidential election and Florida's new education standards on Black history.
The interview will air Monday, July 31 on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” and across ABC News programs and platforms. A first look of the interview will air Sunday, July 30 on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”
