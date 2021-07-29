ABC News Launches Second Season of Popular Podcast 'Have You Seen This Man?'

"Have You Seen This Man?" This question is once again posed as ABC News launches the second season of its popular podcast, which takes listeners along for the real-time global search by the U.S. Marshals for scammer John Ruffo, currently on their "15 Most Wanted" list. Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $300 million-one of the largest frauds of its time-and used the borrowed cash to turn himself into a Wall Street big shot before his con fell apart. The six-part podcast is hosted by Sunny Hostin, Emmy® Award-winning co-host of "The View," and features reporting by ABC News senior investigative reporter Matthew Mosk, who embeds with the U.S. Marshals on Ruffo's trail. Mosk reports the stunning story of how 23 years ago, the Brooklyn computer salesperson pleaded guilty to fraud and, after turning in his ankle monitor on his way to a 17-year prison sentence, left his car at JFK Airport and disappeared. The first episode will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 11, with new episodes posting weekly.

The series tracks the gripping tips that have kept the Marshals on their toes for two decades. Was that Ruffo behind home plate at a Dodgers-Red Sox game? Was there significance to a scrap of paper found in his jacket pocket with contact info for his longtime barber-now living on the Italian coast? Could Ruffo's confidential work for the FBI or speculation about possible mob ties provide insight on his whereabouts? Listeners could be the key in uncovering that final clue and finding Ruffo.

The podcast also reports on Ruffo's disappearance through the eyes of those who were there, including the attorney who persuaded a judge to let Ruffo drive himself to prison; the bailiff who took off Ruffo's handcuffs; the FBI agent who got the call when Ruffo skipped town; Ruffo's former wife, who remarried after abandoning hope that he would make contact with her; and THE FAMILY members who found themselves temporarily homeless after Ruffo skipped bail.

As the U.S. Marshals continue their search for Ruffo, listeners can learn more about the case and find videos and photos from the investigation at ABCNews.com/thisman. Listeners will also be encouraged to provide tips on Ruffo's whereabouts to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or visiting www.usmarshals.gov/tips/.

"Have You Seen This Man?" is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.

The first season of "Have You Seen This Man?" followed the U.S. Marshals' search for notorious murderer Lester Eubanks, who was on the run for over 45 years. The podcast yielded more than 300 tips, and the case remains active.

"Have You Seen This Man?" is produced by the award-winning ABC News Investigative Unit and ABC Audio. Liz Alesse, Cindy Galli and Matthew Mosk are executive producers.

A four-part Hulu Original limited series on the global search for Ruffo is currently in production from ABC News Longform.