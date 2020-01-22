ABC News Announces Moderators, Time And Coverage of the Democratic Debate In New Hampshire

ABC News today announced chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis will moderate The Democratic Debate in New Hampshire on Friday, Feb. 7 (8:00 to 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. They will be joined by WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton and WMUR-TV news anchor Monica Hernandez who will also ask questions on the minds of voters.

ABC News and the DNC will announce the qualifying candidates and debate format at a later date.

ABC News is partnering with Apple News and Hearst Television's WMUR-TV on the debate sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee, which will take place at Saint Anselm College's Sullivan Arena in Manchester.

Muir will anchor "World News Tonight with David Muir" from the debate hall in Manchester on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7. Stephanopoulos will anchor "Good Morning America" and anchor Byron Pitts will anchor "Nightline" from Manchester on Friday, Feb. 7.

ABC News' powerhouse political team, including Pitts, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, special correspondent Matthew Dowd and contributors Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel and Chris Christie will report from Manchester before and after the debate providing the latest coverage and analysis on the debate, the presidential race and the candidates.

ABC News will provide comprehensive coverage and analysis of the debate on ABC News Live, the network's 24/7 breaking news and live events streaming channel, ABCNews.com, GoodMorningAmerica.com and FiveThirtyEight. Additional streaming, digital, mobile and social media coverage includes the following:

ABC News Live will present the live pre-show before the debate at 7:00 p.m. EST and post-debate coverage and analysis in New Hampshire with ABC News' powerhouse political team. Raddatz and Karl will anchor from the debate hall, and chief national affairs correspondent and "World News Tonight" weekend anchor Tom Llamas will anchor from the Spin Room.

Social media newscast "On Location" will take audiences behind the scenes in the days leading up to the debate in New Hampshire and will have a recap and post-debate analysis on Feb. 8 - exclusively for Facebook Watch.

FiveThirtyEight will be live blogging the debate in real-time, as well as conducting original before-and-after polling with Ipsos to measure how voters react - who won, who lost and who did just fine. In addition, FiveThirtyEight will have a special episode of the "FiveThirtyEight Politics" podcast, recorded from Manchester, after the debate.

ABC News Radio coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky live from Saint Anselm College with reporting by "Start Here" podcast host Brad Mielke on set and in the Spin Room, correspondent Karen Travers in Washington, and a team of political experts and analysts. ABC News Radio will offer a one-hour preview of the debate, simulcast on ABC News Live, live coverage of the debate and a live wrap-up report. It will also provide one-minute Status Reports throughout the evening. Mielke will host "Start Here" from New Hampshire on debate day.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with correspondent Trevor Ault reporting from the debate site. ABC News political director Rick Klein will also be providing analysis for ABC affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

HOW TO WATCH THE DEBATE: The ABC News Democratic Debate will air live nationally on ABC and locally on WMUR-TV. ABC News will livestream the debate on ABC News Live featured on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, the ABC News site and mobile phone apps. WMUR-TV will also livestream the debate on www.WMUR.com and WMUR's mobile app.





