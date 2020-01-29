ABC Invites You to the Ultimate Date Night on Monday, April 13

This spring, ABC turns up the romance with the compelling new modern-day fairy tale "The Baker and the Beauty" premiering MONDAY, APRIL 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), following the premiere of the all-new Bachelor Nation series, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart."

"The Baker and the Beauty"

As previously announced, "The Baker and the Beauty" will take viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in THE FAMILY bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?

"The Baker and the Beauty" stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos G'mez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two. Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode. "The Baker and the Beauty" is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Keshet's Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar. Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios. Universal Television is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart"

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately fall in love.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner and Louis Caric will executive produce the series.

