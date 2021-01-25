ABC Announces Spring Series Premiere Dates

Continuing to deliver on its success as the season's No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 and in Total Viewers, ABC announced premiere dates for a new trio of scripted and unscripted series set to debut this spring.

Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, "Pooch Perfect" is a dog grooming competition series showcasing 10 of the best pet stylists in the country who, along with their assistants, compete in a series of paw-some themed challenges. The eight-episode series will kick off TUESDAY, MARCH 30.

Executive produced by and starring Topher Grace, new series "Home Economics" will join the Wednesday night comedy block, premiering APRIL 7. From writers and executive producers Michael Colton & John Aboud, the series takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings.

The network's highly rated Thursday night lineup welcomes new Erin Brockovich-inspired series "Rebel" from executive producer Krista Vernoff. Starring Katey Sagal, the drama is set to premiere APRIL 8, alongside "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy."

"Station 19," "Grey's Anatomy" and "A Million Little Things" will now return with all-new episodes on THURSDAY, MARCH 11. "A Million Little Things" will move to Wednesdays starting APRIL 7.

Additional premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific):

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Station 19" (new return date)

9:00-10:01 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (new return date)

10:01-11:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things" (new return date)

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Pooch Perfect" (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Home Economics" (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things" (new day)

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

10:01-11:00 p.m. "Rebel" (series premiere)

