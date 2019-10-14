ABC Announces New Game Show THE HUSTLER Hosted by Craig Ferguson

ABC announced today the network has picked up the mind-bending, new game show series, "The Hustler." Hosted by Emmy® Award-winning game show host, actor, writer, comedian and ABC alum Craig Ferguson, "The Hustler" breaks the game show mold by featuring one player who secretly already knows the answers. Don't be fooled. Just because they have a leg up doesn't mean they'll be taking home the prize. "The Hustler" is set to begin production later this fall, with an airdate to be announced at a later date.

Each episode of "The Hustler" will follow five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of trivia questions, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer. The catch? One of the five contestants, the Hustler, already knows the answers but must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler, leaving three remaining contestants - the Hustler and two others, who must collectively decide who they think the Hustler is. If they are right, they share the prize pot. If the two contestants are wrong, the Hustler goes home with the full cash reward.

"It's rare and exciting to have a mystery-based game show that employs viewers and contestants to tap into their sleuth skills," said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment. "This fun, new format is the perfect addition to our dynamic game show lineup, and Craig's unmatched wit and humor make him the ideal host. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him back to ABC."

"Studio Lambert and format creator Richard Bacon are incredibly excited to partner with ABC on 'The Hustler,'" said Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert. "With Craig in the driver's seat, the comedic beats of this game are very much to the fore. We think ABC viewers will laugh a lot but also be shocked and surprised by the twists of this game, which invites contestants and viewers to play detective, solving a whodunit or, in this case, a whoisit."

"The Hustler," which is produced by All3Media-backed production company Studio Lambert, is an original format created by British TV and radio host Richard Bacon, who serves as an executive producer along with Studio Lambert company founder Stephen Lambert, executive vice president of Studio Lambert USA Jack Burgess, creative director Tim Harcourt and Susan House.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless





