'A Kidd, The Wind, And Dan Sperry's Eyeball Of Thread' Is Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Eight of their sixth anniversary season on The CW with an original 30-minute episode airing on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.



This week's episode will include:

"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"A Kidd, The Wind, and Dan Sperry's Eyeball of Thread" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Tommy Wind (Motorcycle Magic), Billy Kidd (Card Reduction), Jonathan Pendragon (Glass Passage), Spidey (Pillow Magic), Steven Brundage (The Rubik's Cube Challenge), Joel Meyers (A Blank Deck), Dan Sperry (Eyeball Full of Thread) and Shaun Jay (Time Stands Still). (#608) Original airdate 8/2/2019.



To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/349782656/c77182b413



Please note, the television show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to a sporting events. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in Harrisburg, PA on WHP-D3 on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. and in Davenport, IA on KGCW on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.



Dean Cain, host of Masters of Illusion, is an actor, producer and writer. Cain also appears in the hit CW series, "Supergirl," in which he plays the role of Supergirl's adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers. Later this year, in October 2019, Cain will serve as Co-Chair, along with Montel Williams, of the Inaugural Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia. Dean Cain has also collaborated with Montel Williams on several other projects, including, executive producing the upcoming documentary film, "Hate Among Us," also with Montel Williams, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary film, "Architects of Denial." Recent film credits as an actor include "Gosnell" and "Angry Men." His breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."



The roster of award-winning magicians from around the world appearing in Season Five of MASTERS OF ILLUSION is a virtual who's who in the field of magic.

Alexandra Duvivier (Paris, France) https://www.alexandraduvivier.com/ https://www.facebook.com/alexandra.duvivier.1

Andi Gladwin (Gloucester, UK) www.illusionist.co.uk, .@WhoIsAndi

Anna DeGuzman (Hollywood, CA) Instagram: .@annadeguzman, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itsAnnaD/

Bill Cook (Chicago, IL) www.billcookmagic.com, .@billcookmagic

Billy Kidd (London, UK) www.billykiddshow.com, .@billykiddshow

Chipper Lowell (Fullerton, CA) www.chipperlowellexperience.com, .@chipperlowell

Chris Funk (The Wonderist) (Chilliwack, British Columbia) www.chrisfunkmagic.com, .@chrisfunkmagic, https://plus.google.com/+chrisfunkmagician-thewonderist

Chris Korn (Venice Beach, CA) www.chriskorn.com, .@kornkeezie

Dan Sperry (Las Vegas, CA) http://dansperry.com , Facebook: http://facebook.com/dansperryofficial , Instagram: http://instagram.com/dansperry

Facebook: Instagram: Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich (Las Vegas, NV) https://douglasleferovich.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DouglasLeftyLeferovich/ , YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/douglasleferovich

Facebook: YouTube: Ed Alonzo (The Misfit of Magic) (Toluca Lake, CA) www.edalonzo.com, .@edalonzomagic

Eric Buss (Los Angeles, CA) https://ericbuss.com/

Eric Jones (Philadelphia, PA) www.ericjonesmagic.com, https://www.facebook.com/ericjonesprestidigitator

Francis Menotti (Philadelphia, PA) http://francismenotti.com/ https://www.facebook.com/francis.menotti

George Iglesias (Lima, Peru) www.MagoGeorge.com, .@MagoGeorgeOf

Greg Frewin (Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada) www.gregfrewintheatre.com, .@GF_Theatre

Greg Gleason (Las Vegas, NV) www.gleasonmagic.com, #GregGleason

Jarol Martin (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.facebook.com/jarolmagic/

Jarrett & Raja (Jarrett Parker and Raja Rahman from Las Vegas, NV) www.jarrettandraja.com, .@jarrettandraja

Jason Andrews (Las Vegas, NV) www.jasonandrewsmagic.com, Instagram: .@ImJasonAndrews, Facebook: https://facebook.com/ImJasonAndrews

Jeki Yoo (South Korea and North Hollywood, CA) www.jekiyoo.com, http://www.instgram.com/jekiyoo http://www.facebook.com/jekiyoomagic

Jibrizy (Chicago, IL) www.jibrizy.com, .@jibrizy

Joel Meyers (Brooklyn, NY) www.meyersmagic.com, .@joelmeyersmagic

Jonathan Pendragon (Londonderry, Vermont) http://www.jonathanpendragon.com/

Joseph Gabriel (Las Vegas, NV) www.gabrielmagic.com

Joshua Jay (New York, NY) www.joshuajay.com, .@joshuajaymagic

Miss Katalin (Las Vegas, NV) https://misskatalin.com https://www.instagram.com/misskatalin/ https://www.facebook.com/missKatalin/ https://www.youtube.com/misskatalin

Matt Marcy (Los Angeles, CA) https://www.mattmarcy.com/

Michael Turco (Wayne, NJ) http://turcomagic.com/

Murray SawChuck (Las Vegas, NV) www.murraymagic.com, .@MurraySawChuck, www.facebook.com/MurrayFanPage

Naathan Phan (Las Vegas, NV and Orange, CA) www.magicasianman.com, .@naathanphan

Rick Smith Jr. (Cleveland, OH) https://www.facebook.com/RickSmithJrpage/

Shaun Jay (Raleigh, NC) http://shaunjaymagic.com/ http://facebook.com/shaunjaymagicofficial http://instagram.com/shaunjaymagic

Shoot Ogawa (Tokyo, Japan and Los Angeles, CA) http://www.holyshoot.com

Spidey (Montreal, Canada) www.spideymagic.com, .@spideyhypnosis

Steven Brundage (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.stevenbrundagemagic.com/ https://www.facebook.com/brundagemagic https://www.instagram.com/brundagemagic/

Tetro (Los Angeles, CA) https://tetromagic.com/ , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tetromagic/ , Twitter: https://twitter.com/tetro , Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tetromagic/

Facebook: Twitter: Instagram: The Evasons (Jeff and Tessa Evason) (Annapolis, MD) http://www.theevasons.com , https://www.facebook.com/TheEvasons, https://twitter.com/TheEvasons https://www.instagram.com/mentalistduo/

Titou (Baptiste Molard) (Paris, France and Las Vegas, NV) http://titoumagic.com https://www.facebook.com/TheMagicOfTitou https://www.instgram.com/titoumagician/

Tommy Wind (Las Vegas, NV) www.tommywindmagic.com, .@tommywind





