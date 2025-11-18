78th Emmy Awards Set 2026 Date on NBC and Peacock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The date has been set for the 78th Emmy Awards, which will be aired live coast-to-coast on NBC and stream live on Peacock on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live. The date of Emmy Award nominations will be announced in the coming months.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with ceremonies produced by the Television Academy, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6.

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, several Broadway performers and alums took home awards, including Julie Andrews, Jean Smart, Cristin Milioti, and more. Check out the full list of winners for the 2025 Emmy Awards here.

