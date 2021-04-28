Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

40 YEAR OLD PROPERTY VIRGIN Follows Late Bloomers As They Leave The Nest

Available to stream on Wednesday, May 26.

Apr. 28, 2021  
From free laundry to mom's home cooked meals, the perks of living with parents have kept some prospective homebuyers in their childhood bedrooms far longer than originally planned. In the new discovery+ original series 40 Year Old Property Virgin, a unique set of HOUSE HUNTERS are finally ready to give up their rent-free lifestyle and search for their first home. Available to stream on Wednesday, May 26, the series follows an array of first-time buyers as they try to find their first place all while navigating the opinions of family, friends and nosy neighbors.

"Everyone knows someone who is still living at home with mom and dad, whether they had to move back in to save money or because they never left," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "It's quirky and hilarious to watch these first-timers make the life-changing decision to become a homeowner."

The premiere episode follows Manda and Rich, who after 15 years of marriage and two years of living in her parents' basement, are ready to put down roots. Hoping to skip a starter house and move straight into their forever home, their wish list includes a karaoke room for her and a workshop for him. These self-proclaimed commitment-phobes won't have to go it alone; they'll bring Manda's parents along for THE RIDE to help them find the perfect first place. Future episodes will feature couples taking the next step in their relationships, singles spreading their wings to fly solo, and parents looking for the ideal place to raise their children.

Fans also are invited to connect with the series across the discovery+ digital platforms at discoveryplus.com and via @discoveryplus and #40yearoldpropertyvirgin on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Watch a trailer here:


