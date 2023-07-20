30 COINS Season Two Will Premiere on Max in October

The eight-episode season will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max this October. 

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Season two of the HBO Original drama series 30 COINS debuts this October. The eight-episode season of the acclaimed horror series, produced by HBO Europe in Spain, will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max this October. 

Most residents of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events, have lost their minds and are confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena (Megan Montaner) lies comatose in a Madrid hospital bed; Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her.

As horror intensifies around them, our group of heroes must face a mysterious new enemy (Paul Giamatti) – someone so perverse that even the devil fears him.

This season, Paul Giamatti and Najwa Nimri will join Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Macarena Gómez, Pepón Nieto, Cósimo Fusco, Manolo Solo, Nuria González, Javier Bódalo, and Manuel Tallafé.

30 Coins is directed by Álex de la Iglesia and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat and Antony Root. Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang are Executive Producers for Pokeepsie Films. Production services for the second season of 30 Coins are provided by Anciana Milenaria S.L., a Pokeepsie Films company. The second season of 30 Coins was filmed in Spain, Italy, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.

Watch the new teaser here:



