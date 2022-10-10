Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
20th Century Studios & New Regency Set BARBARIAN Digital Release

20th Century Studios & New Regency Set BARBARIAN Digital Release

The film will be released on all major digital platforms October 25.

Oct. 10, 2022  

20th Century Studios and New Regency present Barbarian, the scariest movie of the year. From writer/director Zach Cregger, and noted horror producer Roy Lee (The Ring, The Grudge, and It) comes a film both critics and audiences are raving about.

The "exquisitely crafted scary story" (Simon Abrams, The Wrap) is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™ and fans can enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features when the film arrives on all major digital platforms October 25.

Arriving in Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

From 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. Written and directed by Zach Cregger.

Bonus Features

Featurette

Behind Barbarian - Director Zach Cregger and the cast and crew discuss both the unique and familiar horror elements that make Barbarian terrifying and reveal the inspiration behind the horrific tale.

Deleted Scenes

Bonnie
Doug Extended
Tess Calls Marcus
The Rat

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer



