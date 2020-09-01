14 New Cast Members Introduced for Netflix's Japanese Original Series ALICE IN BORDERLAND

The new cast includes Nijiro Murakami, Yuki Morinaga, and more.

Netflix today announced 14 new cast members for its Japanese original series Alice in Borderland, directed by Shinsuke Sato and starring Kento Yamazaki (Kingdom, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K) as Ryohei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya (Library Wars: BOOK OF MEMORIES, Mare) as Yuzuha Usagi.

The new cast includes Nijiro Murakami (Destruction Babies, Inugashima) who plays Chishiya, Yuki Morinaga (Chihayafuru Part I, The Liar and His Lover) as Chota, Keita Machida (HiGH&LOW: THE MOVIE, L-DK: Two Loves, Under One Roof) as Karube, Ayaka Miyoshi (Inunaki Mura, Dance with Me) as Ann, Dori Sakurada (I Want to Eat at Your Pancreas, orange) as Niragi, Aya Asahina (Grand Blue, We Are Rockets) as Kuina, Shuntaro Yanagi (Yowamushi Pedal, Tokyo Ghoul) as Lasubosu/Last Boss, Yutaro Watanabe (Kaiji Final Game, Stare) as Tatta, Ayame Misaki (Radiance, Attack on Titan) as Shibuki, Mizuki Yoshida (Almost a Miracle, Oni Girl!!) as Asahi, Tsuyoshi Abe (Initial D, Boys Over Flowers) as Kuzuryu, Nobuaki Kaneko (Diner, Shinjuku Swan) as Boshiya/Hatter, Sho Aoyagi (Tatara Samurai, HiGH & LOW: THE MOVIE 3) as Aguni, Riisa Naka (Time Traveller, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Love At Least) as Mira.

Alice in Borderland will be released globally in winter 2020.

About ALICE IN BORDERLAND

Synopsis: Arisu - a listless, jobless and video-game-obsessed young man - suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. In this strange world, Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who's navigating the games alone. Together, they set out to unravel one mystery after another as they risk their lives and confront what it means to live.

Format: 8 episodes

Based on: ALICE IN BORDERLAND by Haro Aso (published by SHOGAKUKAN)

Director: Shinsuke Sato

CAST: Kento Yamazaki & Tao Tsuchiya

Nijiro Murakami, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Shuntaro Yanagi, Yutaro Watanabe, Ayame Misaki, Mizuki Yoshida, Tsuyoshi Abe, Nobuaki Kaneko, Sho Aoyagi, Riisa Naka

Writers: Yoshiki Watabe, Yasuko Kuramitsu and Shinsuke Sato

Music: Yutaka Yamada

Cinematographer: Taro Kawazu

Production Designer: Iwao Saito

Action Director: Yuji Shimomura

VFX Supervisors: Makoto Kamiya, Atsushi Doi

Executive Producer: Kaata Sakamoto

Producer: Akira Morii

Production Company: ROBOT

Release Schedule: to be released on Netflix in Winter 2020

