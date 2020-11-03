124 Cumulus-Owned Stations Join ABC Audio as Affiliates for Election Day

ABC Audio’s affiliate roster continues to grow.

ABC Audio's affiliate roster continues to grow with the addition of 124 Cumulus-owned FM music stations. These new affiliates span across 26 DMA markets, including Sacramento, California; New Orleans, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Green Bay, Wisconsin. They will have access to ABC News Radio's breaking news coverage and joined just in time to receive its robust Election Day coverage.

"We are always delighted to add stations to our growing lineup of over 2,300 affiliations," said Heidi Oringer, executive director of Business Strategies, Programming and Distribution at ABC Audio. "But we're especially excited to see many of the original ABC owned and operated FM music stations come back into the fold."

"Today on Election Day, and every day, our ABC Audio team will continue to guide affiliates through the news cycle with reliable, timely and straightforward reporting," said Stacia Philips Deshishku, vice president and general manager of ABC Audio. "I'm proud that stations continue to put their trust in ABC Audio at a time when accurate information is needed most."

With distribution to over 1,900 radio stations and digital distributors, ABC Audio is the premier source for audio news, entertainment and music format services in the United States. ABC Audio syndicates ABC News Radio, where more Americans get their radio news than any other commercial broadcaster. ABC Audio includes Air Power, station services with format-specific music content, entertainment and news; ABC Digital, publisher of news, entertainment, lifestyle and music format-specific stories updated 24/7; and Syndicated music and talk programming brands. ABC Audio also produces world-class on-demand content, including ABC News' flagship daily podcast Start Here, the international chart-topping hit The Dropout and the award-winning Ten Percent Happier. ABC Audio is part of ABC News and Walt Disney Television. For more information, visit abcaudio.com.

