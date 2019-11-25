Yusif Eyvazov Will Sing Hermann in Tchaikovsky's THE QUEEN OF SPADES on November 29th and December 2nd and 5th

Yusif Eyvazov will sing Hermann in the performances of Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades on November 29 and December 2 and 5, replacing Aleksandrs Antonenko, who has withdrawn due to illness. As previously announced, Eyvazov is also singing the role on December 8, 14, and 21. Kristian Benedikt will perform the role on December 18.

Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov made his Met debut in 2015 singing Calàf in Turandot, a portrayal that he reprised with the company earlier this season under the baton of Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. During that run of performances, he also appeared in his first Live in HD transmission, on October 12, 2019. This season, in addition to Hermann, he will join the roster for the Met's New Year's Eve gala, appearing opposite Anna Netrebko in Act I of Tosca and Act II of Turandot. Also at the Met, he made his role debuts as Dick Johnson in La Fanciulla del West last season, sang opposite Netrebko as Cavaradossi in Tosca in 2018, and performed in the 50 Years at Lincoln Center gala. Other recent performances include Hermann and the title role of Don Carlo at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, the title role of Andrea Chénier at the Vienna State Opera, and Don Alvaro in La Forza del Destino at Covent Garden. Upcoming roles include Maurizio in Adriana Lecouvreur at the Paris Opera and in concert at Deutsche Oper Berlin, Manrico in Il Trovatore and Radamès in Aida at the Vienna State Opera, Cavaradossi at the Salzburg Festival, Don Carlo in Dresden and at Salzburg's Easter Festival, and Calàf at the Bavarian State Opera.

The cast for The Queen of Spades also includes Lise Davidsen in her Met debut as Lisa, Elena Maximova as Pauline, Larissa Diadkova as the Countess, Igor Golovatenko in his Met debut as Yeletsky, and Alexey Markov as Tomsky. Vasily Petrenko conducts in his Met debut.

Performances of The Queen of Spades begin November 29, 2019, and run through December 21, 2019.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You