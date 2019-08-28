Vienna State Opera Announces Cast Changes For LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN

With seven opera works, two ballet programs, a concert, two matinees as well as several special events, the Vienna State Opera will start the new season 2019/2020 in September 2019, the last season in which Staatsoper director Dominique Meyer and ballet director Manuel Legris are responsible.

This year, the traditional opening day on Sunday, September 1, 2019, will again be the prelude to the new season. On two dates (2:00 pm - 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm) exciting insights behind the scenes of the opera and ballet companies will take place u. a. Rehearsals with crowd pleasers such as KS Ildikó Raimondi and Zoryana Kushpler, a technical and stage show with scenic scenes from L'italiana in Algeri, La Bohème and Sylvia, the exhibition of costumes, props, historical sheet music and much more. Free counting cards have been issued at the Bundestheaterkassen since the beginning of August for the open house.

Verdi's La Traviata will be presented on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Irina Lungu will play Violetta, Charles Castronovo will be Alfredo Germont and KS Thomas Hampson will be Giorgio Germont. Giampaolo Bisanti leads La Traviata for the first time in Haus am Ring.

Repeats: 7th and 10th of September

Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann will be resumed in the Haus am Ring on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Instead of the diseased Yosep Kang, Dmitry Korchak embodies the Hoffmann and thus makes his role debut in the Haus am Ring. Furthermore, at the Vienna State Opera Olga Peretyatko as Olympia, Antonia and Giulietta, Gaëlle Arquez as Nick Lausse / Muse, Luca Pisaroni as Lindorf, Coppélius, Miracle and Dapertutto and Michael Laurenz as Andrès, Cochenille, Frantz and Pittichinaccio are to be experienced for the first time. It conducts: Frédéric Chaslin.

Repeats: 8, 11 and 15 September

From Friday, September 6, 2019, Verdi's Don Carlo is back on the Staatsopernspielplan. Her role debuts in Haus am Ring are given by Fabio Sartori in the title role and Dmitry Ulyanov as Grand Inquisitor. Anja Harteros will again perform as Elisabetta, KS René Pape as Philipp II, KS Simon Keenlyside as Rodrigo and Elena Zhidkova as Eboli. Jonathan Darlington conducts Don Carlo for the first time in Haus am Ring.

Repeats: September 9th and 12th

In September, Verdi's Il trovatore, directed by Alberto Veronesi with Yusif Eyvazov, Michelle Bradley, Roberto Frontali and Monika Bohinec (19, 22 and 25 September), will also feature on the program. Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore with Pavel Petrov, Maria Nazarova, Samuel Hasselhorn, Paolo Rumetz, conducted by Jonathan Darlington (21 and 24 September); Strauss' Salome under Dennis Russel Davies, with Ausrine Stundyte, Alan Held, Joerg Schneider, Linda Watson (27 September, also on 1 and 4 October) and Puccini's La Bohème u. a. with Aida Garifullina, Jinxu Xiahou, Adrian Eröd, it is directed by Louis Langrée (September 29, 2019, further performances on October 3 and 7).

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Elisabeth Kulman returns to the house with a soloist concert and presents her program "La femme c'est moi" with a 7-member ensemble.

The Vienna State Ballet opens its season at the Vienna State Opera on 13 September 2019 with Manuel Legris' Sylvia (reprises on 14, 18 and 20 September) and with the four-part evening Forsythe | van Manen | Kylián (performances on the 26th, 28th and 30th of September 2019).

Also in September, the first date of the popular series "Chamber Music of the Vienna Philharmonic" will take place in the Gustav Mahler-Saal (September 28, 2019).

Parallel to this, since yesterday, Monday, August 26, 2019, the rehearsals for the first premiere of this season are underway: Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream (premiere on October 2, 2019) under the baton of Simone Young (conductor) and Irina Brook (director) , Already on Sunday, September 22, 2019, the Wiener Staatsoper invites you to an introductory matinee with participants of the new production.

In the AGRANA STUDIOBÜHNE | WALFISCHGASSE will be in September "Picture and Stage - The Development of Stage Design from 1600 to Today" (Lecture by Rudi Risatti, September 20), an introduction to the music of Die Frau ohne Schatten (with the musical director of studies Jendrik Springer, 25 September ) as well as two school performances of The Carnival of Animals.

The performances of La traviata on September 7th, Don Carlo on September 12th, Les Contes d'Hoffmann on September 15th and Il trovatore on September 25th, 2019 will be broadcast live in HD worldwide with WIENER STAATSOPER live at home via www.staatsoperlive.com transfer.

As part of "Oper live on the square", 18 performances will be broadcast live on Herbert von Karajan-Platz in September, starting with La traviata on 4 September 2019.





