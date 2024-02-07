Video: Mariusz Treliński on LA FORZA DEL DESTINO at the Met Opera

Performances begin February 26th.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Watch as ahead of the premiere of his new production of La Forza del Destino, director Mariusz Treliński shares his interpretation of Verdi’s fateful drama. 

Maestro Nézet-Séguin opens the spring season on February 26 when he conducts Mariusz Treliński's staging of Verdi's La Forza del Destino, the Met's first new production of the work in nearly 30 years. With soprano Lise Davidsen, one of the most sought-after sopranos of her generation, starring as Leonora, Treliński relocates this grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife to contemporary America.

The distinguished cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora's forbidden beloved, Don Alvaro; baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother, Don Carlo; mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk as Preziosilla; bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone; and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora's father and Padre Guardiano.







RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Review: San Diego Operas Production of Mozarts DON GIOVANNI at San Diego Civic Center Thea Photo
Review: San Diego Opera's Production of Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at San Diego Civic Center Theater

San Diego Opera’s most recent production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni is an example of how opera companies hope to attract younger audiences while coping with rising costs and smaller budgets. The pandemic hasn’t been kind to the arts. The National Endowment for the Arts has reported that stage performances joined oil drilling/exploration and air transportation “as the steepest-declining areas of the U.S. economy in 2020.” And opera, which had already been experiencing shrinking audiences, was the hardest hit of all the arts. Smaller companies are struggling to stay in business. Even New York’s Metropolitan Opera had to dip into its reserves this season for $40 Million.

2
Detroit Opera To Present John Cages EUROPERAS 3 & 4, March 8-10 Photo
Detroit Opera To Present John Cage's EUROPERAS 3 & 4, March 8-10

Yuval Sharon, Detroit Opera's Gary L. Wasserman Artistic Director, will direct three performances of Cage's pioneering work, which challenges European opera tradition by transforming it into a collage.

3
Review: LISE DAVIDSEN’s ‘Wesendonck Lieder” Highlights Met Orchestra at Photo
Review: LISE DAVIDSEN’s ‘Wesendonck Lieder” Highlights Met Orchestra at Carnegie under Nezet-Seguin

The foray of the Met Orchestra under Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin into the concert hall the other night—Carnegie Hall to be specific, during its “Fall of the Weimar” series—was in some ways like a three-part meal that mixed the order of the courses. First came an appetizer (running less than 10 minutes) in the form of Bach’s “Fuga [Ricercata] a 6 voci” from Musical Offering, BWV 1079, a late work by the composer (1747) rethought by Anton Webern in the 20th century. Then there was dessert in the form of Wagner’s “Wesendonck Lieder,” gloriously sung by soprano Lise Davidsen to thunderous applause. Finally, there was the main course: Mahler’s 5th Symphony, which was greeted rapturously by concertgoers.  

4
Video: Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagners DIE WALKÜRE Photo
Video: Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+

Christian Thielemann conducts the second opera in Wagner‘s Ring cycle, “Die Walküre,” a moving epic about a family in conflict. The Berlin State Opera production features baritone Michael Volle as Wotan and soprano Anja Kampe as Brünnhilde. Watch the excerpt from Carnegie Hall+ here!

