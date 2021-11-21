Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at the Metropolitan Opera Production of EURYDICE

The production opens November 23

Nov. 21, 2021  

Eurydice begins performances at the Metropolitan Opera on November 23rd. With opening just around the corner, the production has released some footage of their final dress reheasals ahead of welcoming audiences.

Eurydice is the retelling of classic Greek myth of Orpheus in a bold new way. With a libretto by Sarah Ruhn based on her 2003 play, the story is reversed, being told from Eurydice's point of view. Erin Morley, featured in the clip below, plays the titular character.

Eurydice runs at the Metropolitan Opera November 23-December 16th. Tickets for Eurydice can be purchased here. Take a look at what is to come below:

