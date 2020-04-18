VIDEO: Atlanta Opera Launches Singing Telegram Program

The Atlanta Opera has launched a new community program aimed at making connections for those who are lonely, at-risk or just feeling the need for human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using a cell phone or another recording device, Atlanta Opera Studio Artists and members of The Atlanta Opera Chorus will film themselves singing or playing piano to send to senior living communities, hospital patients, or other individuals in need of emotional support during this challenging time. By sharing a short aria or a recipient's favorite song, the singers hope to make a small, positive impact on someone's day.

The program recently piloted with residents at Lenbrook [Independent Senior Living] in Atlanta, and in the coming weeks the initiative will expand to reach front-line healthcare workers at Grady Health System and other individuals in the Atlanta community.

Check out an example below!





