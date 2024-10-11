Utah Opera Presents Stephen Sondheim's SWEENEY TODD Just in Time for Spooky Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Utah Opera's production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd promises a spine-chilling journey through a world of vengeance, obsession, and twisted alliances. Running for five performances, October 12, through October 20, 2024, this production is set to captivate audiences with its dramatic flair and hauntingly beautiful music at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre.



Sweeney Todd is unique in its ability to blend the worlds of opera and Broadway. Stephen Sondheim's intricate compositions and sweeping score bring operatic depth to what is traditionally classified as musical theatre. Sondheim once noted, "Sweeney Todd has been called by people who care about categories everything from an opera to a song cycle. When pressed, I have referred to it as a dark operetta, but…what Sweeney Todd really is, is a movie for the stage." This convergence of genres is at the heart of Utah Opera's production, which brings in renowned opera performers to deliver the vocal and emotional intensity the piece demands.



The lead role of Sweeney Todd will be performed by internationally acclaimed baritone Michael Mayes, known for his powerful interpretations of complex characters. His portrayal of the vengeful barber has won him praise worldwide, and he is expected to bring both gravitas and emotional nuance to the role. Opposite him, mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock will portray Mrs. Lovett, the razor-sharp pie-maker with a morally dubious business strategy. Babcock's mix of wit and menace will provide a perfect counterpoint to Mayes' brooding Todd.

The cast also features John Riesen as the earnest Anthony Hope, Amy Owens as the innocent Johanna, and David Soar as the corrupt Judge Turpin, whose villainy sets the plot in motion. Conducted by Robert Tweten and directed by Doug Scholz-Carlson, this production will highlight the operatic scope of Sondheim's score, while maintaining the narrative clarity and dramatic structure of musical theatre.

Utah Opera Artistic Director Christopher McBeth describes Sweeney Todd as “a piece that transcends labels and any idea of whether it's opera or whether it's musical theater. It's the essence of drama and music combined to make something greater."

Sondheim's sophisticated lyrics and music present challenges that are more commonly seen in traditional opera; the show's score demands the type of vocal control, range, and emotional depth that operatic singers embody. Yet, its pacing and storytelling are rooted in musical theatre.

By combining these two worlds, Sweeney Todd stands out as a masterpiece that speaks to both opera aficionados and Broadway enthusiasts alike (not to mention, those with a penchant for horror films or crime podcasts!). Whether audiences are drawn to the sweeping arias or the razor-sharp wit of the dialogue, they will experience a production that transcends genre boundaries. Utah Opera invites all to witness the macabre and the magnificent converge on stage in what is sure to be an unforgettable performance.

