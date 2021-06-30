The Met's Electronic Music Performance Series 'Sonic Cloisters' Continues July 8

Next week, on July 8 at 9 p.m., The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Sonic Cloisters, a virtual series of commissioned electronic music concerts filmed in the galleries and courtyards of The Met Cloisters, will continue with Jlin. The first electronic music series at the Museum, Sonic Cloisters premiered earlier this month with Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa, appearing as Lost Souls of Saturn.

Each artist or pair of artists will present an exclusive, site-specific production inspired by The Met's medieval art collection and the singular architecture of the cloisters and gardens. The series is conceived by MetLiveArts in collaboration with Shawn Schwartz, founder of the famed Brooklyn electronic music venues Halcyon and Output. A new performance will digitally premiere every month through August and will be available on The Met's website and online channels, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch, where they will remain free and available to stream indefinitely.

Sonic Cloisters explores unexpected parallels between Techno and the art of the Middle Ages. Techno music emerged in Detroit's underground music scene amid the anxiety of the 1980s, and today, the spectrum of Techno music both facilitates communal euphoric experience and creates inner space for peace, reflection, and faith. Much like the medieval art that surrounds each performance, modern Techno expresses present-day anguish, expectation, and celebration, responding to inequity, suffering, and uncertainty with bright innovation and imagination.

Schedule:

Thursday, July 8, 9 p.m.

Performed in The Romanesque Hall

JLin

Thursday, August 5, 9 p.m.

Performed in Pontaut Chapter House

Dubfire