The Met: Live in HD to Continue with Jeanine Tesori's GROUNDED

It’s fascinating that within two weeks, as the new US opera season began in earnest, Northeast operagoers heard a pair of new (or new-ish) operas by well-known creators: the US premiere of THE LISTENERS at Opera Philadelphia, by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek and the much-revised GROUNDED by Jeanine Tesori and George Brant, the gala opening night at the Met.