The Met Announces THE NOSE, FEDORA and More for Nightly Met Opera Streams

The Met has announced themed lineups for two weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the its website during the Covid-19 closure. The schedule begins with a week entitled Unhinged Mad Scenes, featuring Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, Bellini's La Sonnambula, and Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov. The following week is entitled Rare Gems, including Shostakovich's The Nose, Strauss's Capriccio, and Giordano's Fedora.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 62 - Unhinged Mad Scenes

Monday, May 17 - Bellini's I Puritani

Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Sandro Sequi. From January 6, 2007.

Tuesday, May 18 - Mozart's Idomeneo

Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From March 25, 2017.

Wednesday, May 19 - Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov

Starring Ekaterina Semenchuk, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Oleg Balashov, Evgeny Nikitin, René Pape, Mikhail Petrenko, and Vladimir Ognovenko, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From October 23, 2010.

Thursday, May 20 - Bellini's La Sonnambula

Starring Natalie Dessay, Juan Diego Flórez, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Evelino Pidò. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From March 21, 2009.

Friday, May 21 - Verdi's Nabucco

Starring Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jamie Barton, Russell Thomas, Plácido Domingo, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by James Levine. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From January 7, 2017.

Saturday, May 22 - Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor

Starring Joan Sutherland, Alfredo Kraus, Pablo Elvira, and Paul Plishka, conducted by Richard Bonynge. Production by Margherita Wallmann. From November 13, 1982.

Sunday, May 23 - Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades

Starring Galina Gorchakova, Elisabeth Söderström, Plácido Domingo, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Nikolai Putilin, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 15, 1999.

Week 63 - Rare Gems

Monday, May 24 - Massenet's Thaïs

Starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Jesús López-Cobos. Production by John Cox. From December 20, 2008.

Tuesday, May 25 - Borodin's Prince Igor

Starring Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili, Sergey Semishkur, Ildar Abdrazakov, Mikhail Petrenko, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Dmitri Tcherniakov. From March 1, 2014.

Wednesday, May 26 - Rossini's La Donna del Lago

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Paul Curran. From March 14, 2015.

Thursday, May 27 - Shostakovich's The Nose

Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Production by William Kentridge. From October 26, 2013.

Friday, May 28 - Giordano's Fedora

Starring Mirella Freni, Ainhoa Arteta, Plácido Domingo, Dwayne Croft, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, conducted by Roberto Abbado. Production by Beppe De Tomasi. From April 26, 1997.

Saturday, May 29 - Strauss's Capriccio

Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by John Cox. From April 23, 2011.

Sunday, May 30 - Rossini's Le Comte Ory

Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, Susanne Resmark, Juan Diego Flórez, Stéphane Degout, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Bartlett Sher. From April 9, 2011.