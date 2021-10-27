The Legendary Ballet Icons Gala comes to Dubai Opera this January

The highlight of the international dance calendar, the Ballet Icons Gala, comes to Dubai Opera from 20-21 January 2022. Audiences will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Sergei Diaghilev, the creator of Ballets Russes, by witnessing an evening of exquisitely choreographed performances set on a beloved local stage.

The Gala's programme will pay tribute to the traditions of this beautiful genre of art- its old and contemporary masters and its 2022 programme will be an exciting celebration of ballet performed by principal dancers from the UK and around the world.

The Ballet Icons Gala continues to be one of the world's most impressive dance events, responsible for bringing together the greatest ballet stars for a night to remember! The programme will include much loved ballet repertoire, inspiring works by leading contemporary choreographers. Audiences will witness the unmatched skills of the world's leading artists as they take the stage to enchant by bringing to life some of the most famous masterpieces including, Petrushka, The Firebird and Swan Lake.

The Ballet Icons Gala is a rare opportunity to experience the magic of dance through some of the world's iconic ballet stars in one performance. Indeed, a show not to be missed for enthusiasts of both dance and classical music.

The event runs 20-21 January 2022.

Visit dubaiopera.com to purchase tickets.