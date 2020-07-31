The Bender JCC Launches New Series 'Exploring Opera: Behind-the-Scenes'

The Bender JCC partners with friends at The Osher Marin JCC of San Rafael, CA to bring you Exploring Opera: Behind-the-Scenes, Thursdays August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020 at 4:00 - 5:30 PM (EST) via ZOOM.

Prices:

Series of 4-classes | $60

Single Class | $20

Register at https://www.benderjccgw.org/event/exploring-opera-behind-the-scenes/.

Let former opera professional & instructor James Sokol pull back the curtain and take you on exclusive, behind-the-scenes visits to the opera, while you relax in your home. Each live, online session will feature a different special guest opera professional, who brings his/her unique expertise, experiences & insights to our discussion. Live Q&A and video clips will round out the visit. Come learn, off-stage, what makes the magic happen on-stage!

Optional Opera Chat: If you like, stay after each class for an additional 30-mins to meet other opera lovers in a small "chat room" and discuss a proposed question or just connect over the topic of the small group's choice. No need to register for the chat; it will be offered at the end of each class.

