The American Opera Project Presents FIRST GLIMPSE: SONGS FROM THE GREAT ROOM

"First Glimpse 2022" showcases the work of emerging composers and librettists.

Oct. 12, 2022  
The American Opera Project announces the online release of First Glimpse : Songs from the Great Room, a concert of World Premiere songs recorded in May 2022 in Brooklyn, NY.

The songs were written by the current composers and librettists of Composers & the Voice, the groundbreaking vocal-writing fellowship program that has been the starting point for some of today's most recognized contemporary opera creators.

New songs will roll out daily beginning Monday, October 17 following a live online watch party with the artists of nine of the songs who will live chat with viewers about the creation of the songs during and after the program.

The free one-hour First Glimpse watch party will be held on Monday, October 17 at 8:30 PM EDT on AOP's YouTube channel. All of the First Glimpse concert videos will be viewable on AOP's YouTube and Vimeo channels as well as at the AOP website www.aopopera.org.

The works featured were created by composers Gabrielle Herbst, J.E. Hernández, Raquel Acevedo Klein, Paul Pinto, Tidtaya Sinutoke, Ania Vu, and librettists Jeesun Choi, Isabella Dawis, and Troy Defour, all of whom were chosen by AOP to spend a year creating new works in its bi-annual fellowship program Composers & the Voice (C&V). First Glimpse will be performed by members of the Composers & the Voice Resident Ensemble of Singers: soprano Jasmine Muhammad, mezzo-soprano Max Potter, tenor Aaren Rivard, baritone Mario Diaz-Moresco, and bass Kofi Hayford. Each of the songs were composed specifically for the singers' voices, after months of study and experimentation during the C&V program. Supporting on piano will be C&V Music Directors Mila Henry, Kelly Horsted, and Ron Robinson.

More information about First Glimpse and Composers & the Voice at www.aopopera.org.


