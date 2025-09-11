THE MAGIC FLUTE and More Set for Opera Carolina 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Carolina - the largest professional opera company in the Carolinas - has revealed programming for its upcoming 76th season with an ambitious lineup of grand operas, special concerts, philanthropic events, and community initiatives.

Expanding on its "Opera for All" theme, general director Dr. Shanté Williams and new artistic director/deputy general director Claudio Ferri are shaping the new season to merge tradition with innovation and celebrate diverse voices and stories in the opera world.

"We're excited to offer an amazing lineup of programming and events that spotlight not only what we're bringing to the stage but also how Opera Carolina is connecting in the community," Dr. Shanté Williams said. "Audiences can expect powerhouse performances, compelling stories, and a lot of fun from notable voices from opera houses around the world alongside our group of impressive local talent and upcoming artists."

The 2025-26 season kicks off with two special events in November. Following last year's success of its inaugural A Night to Remember, Opera Carolina will return to the Belk Theater on Nov. 1 for the event, which pays tribute to Puccini's heroines, in partnership with the Puccini Festival of Torre del Lago. Then, the company will team up with Mint Museum Uptown to host its first-ever 9/11 Commemorative Concert on Nov. 9 and honor the victims with a featured performance of Pergolesi's popular "Stabat Mater."

Opera Carolina will bring three timeless masterpieces to the main stage next season.

● Maestro Stefano Vignati, Music Director and Principal Conductor of Opera Carolina, will open the season with Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi, both by Giacomo Puccini, in January 2026. Grammy Award-winning singer Latonia Moore leads the cast along with well-known Italian voices Daniela Barcellona, Natale De Carolis, and Eric Ferring.

● Denyce Graves returns to Charlotte to perform the title role and serve as director of Gian Carlo Menotti's gripping drama The Medium, scheduled for April 2026.

● Closing out the season is the anticipated production of The Magic Flute. This co-production with Italy-based Teatro Sociale di Como will revive its collaboration with the International Lyric Academy and feature an all-star cast alongside emerging international talents when it hits the stage at Central Piedmont Community College's Halton Theater in June 2026.

The organization's signature fundraiser, Bella Notte, will take on a new look as it moves to New Year's Eve, promising glamour, breathtaking performances, and a few surprises.

Additionally, The Bel Canto Incanto Concert Series features opera's biggest and brightest singers in the industry today. The Series will host a roster of visitors from other acclaimed opera houses will include two of the brightest stars in today's opera world - Erin Morley and Lawrence Brownlee - who will grace the Knight Theater stage on May 2, 2026, with their Golden Age Concert for the "Bel Canto Incanto series."

Lift Every Voice and Sing, a concert series celebrating the contributions of Black composers and artists in Charlotte's historic and newly restored Carolina Theater.

Opera Carolina also continues its mission to nurture emerging talent and engage young audiences through learning, literacy, and mentorship initiatives such as:

The Resident Artist program to cultivate Charlotte's regional opera artists.

Musical Storytime, a 30-minute experience that features a community reader sharing a children's book accompanied by Opera Carolina artists infusing the story with songs.

Opera Xpress, the educational touring company of Opera Carolina connecting opera to the classroom.

Family Opera, neighborhood-based performances that are free and open to families all across the Charlotte region.

Opera Carolina 2025-26 Season

Pergolisi's Stabat Mater | September 11, 2025

On the evening of September 11, Opera Carolina invites you to a sacred memorial tribute at the Mint Museum, honoring the lives of those lost and forever remembered.

In this poignant performance of Stabat Mater, we reflect through music on the sorrow, resilience, and enduring hope of the human spirit. Set to the deeply moving 13th-century text that contemplates the grief of a mother witnessing the suffering of her son, this work transcends time, echoing the collective mourning felt around the world.

Performed in remembrance of the events of 9/11, this tribute offers a space for reflection, unity, and healing.

Music by: Giovanni Battista Pergolesi

Libretto by: Jacopone da Todi

Production by:: Opera Carolina

Soprano: Corey Lovelace

Mezzosoprano: Leyla Martinucci

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Emily Jarrell Urbanek

Performed in: Latin

Estimated Run Time: 45 minutes

A Night To Remember | November 1, 2025

This fall, step into a world of passion, sacrifice, and unforgettable music as A Night To Remember returns to the Belk Theater for a powerful evening honoring the iconic heroines of Giacomo Puccini.

This gala concert will be held at the prestigious Belk Theater, featuring Artists from around the world: Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Korea, Cuba, Mexico, Italy, South Africa, and more. The concert, in collaboration with the Festival Puccini of Torre del Lago, will take the form of storytelling by Puccini, sharing the women who have influenced and inspired him on and off the stage for all his 12 masterpieces from 1884-1924.

Experience selections from Puccini's beloved masterpieces, including La Bohème, Madama Butterfly, Tosca, and more! The concert promises to be an unforgettable evening, showcasing the emotive storytelling and rich musical tapestries that have made Puccini's compositions timeless.

Performed in: Italian

Music by: Giacomo Puccini

Estimated Run Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes, with one intermission

Bella Notte 2025 | December 31, 2025

Ring in the New Year with timeless elegance at Opera Carolina's Bella Notte Masquerade Gala, inspired by Mozart's spellbinding masterpiece The Magic Flute.

Step into a world of mystery and wonder as candlelight, champagne, and sparkling masks set the stage for an unforgettable celebration. The evening will be illuminated by dazzling performances, highlighted by the commanding brilliance of the "Queen of the Night," whose soaring aria embodies the magic and majesty of Mozart's genius.

From the first toast to the final countdown, Bella Notte invites you to revel in an atmosphere where music, beauty, festivity, and high-level entertainment converge-welcoming 2026 with the grandeur only opera can provide.

Raise a toast to the New Year with Opera Carolina and experience the Grand Finale of 2025.

Suor Angelica & Gianni Schicchi | January 16, 17, and 18, 2026

This double bill features two of Puccini's beloved works: Suor Angelica is a deeply moving spiritual drama set to Puccini's most beautiful music. Gianni Schicchi offers a comedic take on family rivalry and greed.

Lift Every Voice and Sing Concert | February 28, 2026

Join Opera Carolina for an unforgettable evening of music, heritage, and celebration at the historic Carolina Theatre. Lift Every Voice honors the rich legacy and transformative contributions of African American artists and composers to the world of opera and classical music.

From soul-stirring spirituals to powerful operatic works, this concert shines a spotlight on the voices and stories that have shaped the art form-and continue to inspire generations.

Featuring celebrated guest artists, community voices, and a program that uplifts through harmony and history.

A tribute. A celebration. A moment to come together in song.

Estimated Run Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes, with one intermission

The Medium | April 17, 18, and 19, 2026

The Medium explores psychological tension and supernatural intrigue, with the incomparable Denyce Graves starring and making her directorial debut.

Erin Morley and Lawrence Brownlee "The Golden Age" Concert | May 2, 2026

Golden Age

Vocal Arts DC's 35th anniversary season opens with two favorite artists. Soprano Erin Morley and tenor Lawrence Brownlee unite in recital, joined by renowned pianist & collaborator Gerald Martin Moore.

Leading up to the release of their long-awaited album, Golden Age, this recital offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience two of today's most celebrated voices in a boutique setting, showcasing music that is deeply personal to them.

Their program highlights the soaring elegance of Bel Canto masterpieces alongside the lush harmonies of early 20th-century French composers. From dazzling vocal fireworks to moments of sublime lyricism, Morley and Brownlee bring unparalleled technical brilliance and heartfelt expression to every phrase, making this a must-see event for lovers of song and operatic excellence alike.

The Magic Flute | June 26, 27, and 28, 2026

The Magic Flute explores the conflict between darkness and light, knowledge and ignorance, in the universal quest for unity and peace. Mozart's enchanting tale is an international co-production with the Teatro Sociale of Como, Italy.