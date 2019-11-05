Sarasota Youth Opera To Present A Revival Of The Historic Children's Opera BRUNDIBAR

Sarasota Youth Opera will present a revival of their acclaimed production of Brundibár by Hans Krása at 7 pm on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2019. Originally performed by children at the Theresienstadt concentration camp during WWII, this allegorical tale has three heroes - a sparrow, a cat and a very wise dog - helping two children raise the money needed to save their ailing mother, despite the evil organ grinder Brundibár. The cast of 87 young people is comprised of Sarasota Youth Opera members ranging in age from 8 to 18.

4The opera is preceded by a moving prologue crafted by Sarasota Youth Opera music director Jesse Martins and stage director Martha Collins, featuring the determined and poignant words of children throughout history. The entire performance is a family-friendly 90 minutes, sung in English, with one intermission. Individual tickets are $15 for students, $30 for adults, and can be purchased at SarasotaOpera.org and at the Sarasota Opera Box Office. Family Pack tickets (up to 2 adults and 4 students) are only $65 and are available by phone at (941) 328-1300 or at the Sarasota Opera Box Office located at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Educational activities throughout the community will engage young people and adults

Sarasota Opera is proud to partner with Embracing Our Differences on a special school-time matinee of Brundibár on Friday, November 15 at 10:30 AM and The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee on Holocaust survivor visits to participating schools. Materials to help prepare students for their live opera experience are included in an educational resource guide distributed to teachers which complements survivor visits provided through the Jewish Federation. This special matinee is being provided at no cost to schools, with transportation provided courtesy of Embracing Our Differences & tickets provided courtesy of the Sarasota Opera.





