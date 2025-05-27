Sarasota Opera Receives $50,000 Grant From Selby Foundation For Piano Purchase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Opera has been awarded a $50,000 traditional grant for Spring 2025 from The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation to assist in the purchase of seven new pianos, including three Boston baby grand pianos and four upright pianos.

The funding will directly support the acquisition of two of the three new baby grand pianos. These new instruments will replace those most damaged by humidity and intense, two-decades-long usage. The new Boston pianos, designed by Steinway & Sons, will enhance the quality of instruments used in rehearsals, training, and community outreach and youth education programs at Sarasota Opera.

Sarasota Opera has a long-standing relationship with The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, established in 1955. In recent years, the foundation has funded the purchase of the Malabar costume collection and supported the construction of artists' housing, known as the Steinwachs Artist Residences.

“Sarasota Opera is grateful for the long-time support of the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation. The instruments this grant will fund are important to creating the wonderful opera productions for which the company has become renowned,” said Richard Russell, General Director of Sarasota Opera.

The Selby Foundation's mission is to invest in people through academic scholarships and support capital projects for local organizations. For more information, visit Sarasota Opera and The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.

