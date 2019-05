Russian Opera Workshop 2019 Presents Free Performances of Tchaikovsky's IOLANTA AndÂ THE MAID OF ORLEANS

In its 9th summer season, Russian Opera Workshop presents Tchaikovsky's Iolanta (June 25, 26 & 27), and The Maid of Orleans (July 30, 31 and August 1). Other events include a series of master classes and concerts of Russian Romances.

Free public events take place at the Helen Corning Warden Theater at AVA, 1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia. Tickets are not required.

Master Classes | Free

Helen Corning Warden Theater at AVA, 1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Angela Meade - Wed. June 5 at 3:00 PM

Thor Eckert - Thurs. & Fri. June 6 & 7 at 3:00 PM

Benita Valente - Thurs. & Fri. June 13 & 14 at 3:00 PM

Sandra Hormozi - Sat. July 13 at 1:00 PM

Bryan Hymel - Mon. July 15 at 3:00 PM

Sally Wolf - Wed. & Thurs. July 24 & 25 at 3:00 PM

Russian Romances Concerts | Free

Helen Corning Warden Theater at AVA, 1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Mon. June 24 at 7:30 PM

Mon. July 29 at 7:30 PM

Artists will perform songs, duets, trios, some with violin obbligato, in selections by Glinka, Rachmaninov-Kreisler, Taneev, Qui, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Medtner, Gretchaninov, Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Sviridov.

Opera Performances | Free

Helen Corning Warden Theater at AVA, 1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Iolanta

June 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30 PM

The Maid of Orleans (Joan of Arc)

July 30, 31 and August 1 at 7:30 PM

Russian Opera Workshop is a privately operated, independent summer training program for aspiring and professional opera singers. The 2019 young artists arrive from around the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

The program was founded in 2011 by Ghenady Meirson, a long-time faculty member at both the Academy of Vocal Arts and Curtis Institute of Music. Each session, focused on one Russian opera, offering an intensive one-month long Russian language and vocal training program followed by free public performances.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You