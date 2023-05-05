Review: MasterVoices Shows that There's Still Life in Gilbert & Sullivan's IOLANTHE in the 21st Century

Broadway-Slanted Cast and Delightful Chorus and Orchestra under Ted Sperling Light Up Carnegie Hall

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: Thar's Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – at Atlanta Opera in Tomer Zvulun's Entry into 'T Photo 1 Review: Thar’s Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – in Tomer Zvulun’s Entry into 'The Ring' at Atlanta Opera
Review: ARMINIO, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: ARMINIO, Royal Opera House
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals for Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo 3 VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals for Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo 4 VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
IOLANTHE finale. Photo: Toby Tenenbaum

Maybe the Met should stop thinking about THE MERRY WIDOW and DIE FLEDERMAUS when it takes a turn at operetta--let alone the bevy of comic operas by Rossini and Donizetti that are given more than their due on a regular basis--and let Gilbert & Sullivan (G&S) have a turn at bat.

Judging by the MasterVoices performance of the G&S IOLANTHE (OR, THE PEER AND THE PERI), with a great cast, chorus and orchestra under Ted Sperling at Carnegie Hall the other night, the works of these English masters get undeserved short-shrift in New York these days.

From the sweet, charming overture by Arthur Sullivan, of which MasterVoices' Conductor and Director, Ted Sperling evinced a lovely performance from all, through the amazingly hilarious patter lyrics of the book by W.S. Gilbert, IOLANTHE managed to cheer the Carnegie Hall about as much as imaginable. It showed off the vocal skills of the MasterVoices chorus and orchestra, but also gave a group of acting singers more used to working for Broadway and television a chance to show off a side of their talents not often seen.

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Ebersole, Boykin with Goldstein, LeBaron, ​​​​​Zener.
Photo: Toby Tenenbaum

While the main part of the story has to do with the fact that fairies are not allowed to marry mortals (which bogged down the action a bit at the beginning), there's more than enough of political commentary, sexual innuendo and complete irreverence--and everything in between--to keep the audience not only its toes, but frequently laughing themselves silly.

When we hear reminders about how the members of Parliament usually leave their brains outside and "vote as their leaders tell them," we know that things haven't changed since the late 19th century, when the piece received its first performance.

There were so many tortuous tongue-twisters in the book, that the supertitles gave up trying to follow some of it and admonished the audience with a kind of "Well, you know". The titles also clarified some outdated references that may have flown by the audience.

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Tiler Peck. Photo: Toby Tenenbaum

The cast was, in a word, swell, from the first appearance by New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, in the operetta's only new role, moving with the grace of a fairy at the start of the evening and then showing up again as it moved along to its hilarious conclusion.

Many were known from Broadway and opera, and some TV as well, including David Garrison, whose rendition of one of G&S's most difficult patter songs ("Love, unrequited..."), was staggeringly funny, and Christine Ebersole, the oh-so-slightly ditsy Queen of the Fairies (and Iolanthe's mother).

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Danieley, Garrison, Fontana.
Photo: Toby Tenenbaum

A pair of Broadway regulars, known for their "legit" voices, Santino Fontana (in a great pageboy wig) and Jason Danieley, played a pair of lords who excelled at making fun of political shortcomings. Their trio with Garrison about how "Faint heart ne'er won fair lady" was a gem.

Phillip Boykin, who's been a great Crown in PORGY & BESS, was a wonderful Private Willis of the Grenadier Guards (who sang eloquently about Parliamentarians being either "a little liberal or a little conservative") and ends up with the Fairy Queen. Shereen Ahmed's keen mezzo, filled the bill as Iolanthe.

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Ebersole, Ahmed. Photo: Toby Tenenbaum

Ashley Fabian's soaring soprano, as the female half of the young lovers was a joy, while Schyler Vargas was a lively Strephon, her love, afraid to tell her he's Iolanthe's son and thus half fairy (the top half). Nicole Eve Goldstein, Kaitlin LeBaron and Emy Zener added much humor as a trio of fairies.

While I wouldn't put IOLANTHE quite in the same category as PIRATES OF PENZANCE or THE MIKADO (though the latter is problematic stereotypically these days), all in all, it was an evening of great fun.



RELATED STORIES - Opera

Public Booking For 72nd Wexford Festival Opera opens on 10th May 2023 Photo
Public Booking For 72nd Wexford Festival Opera opens on 10th May 2023

General booking for Wexford Festival Opera opens on Wednesday 10th May. Learn more about the lineup here!

Mozarts DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met Debut Photo
Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met Debut

​​​​​​​Ivo van Hove, the Tony Award–winning director of Broadway's A View from the Bridge, makes a major Met debut with Mozart's Don Giovanni (May 5–June 2), re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the work's dark corners.

Kaufman Music Center To Present Mezzo Soprano Sasha Cooke In Concert This Month Photo
Kaufman Music Center To Present Mezzo Soprano Sasha Cooke In Concert This Month

On May 25 at 7:30PM, the internationally acclaimed opera star brings her program to Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall with pianist Kirill Kuzmin.

Review: Thar’s Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – in Tomer Zvulun’s Entry into Photo
Review: Thar’s Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – in Tomer Zvulun’s Entry into 'The Ring' at Atlanta Opera

There are no supernatural women arriving on horseback to escort slain warriors to the afterlife--just a trio of mermaids, a couple of giants and a loveless dwarf, along with a bunch of gods, demi-gods and grotesque humans in Richard Wagner’s DAS RHEINGOLD, the first part of the composer’s Ring cycle (officially DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN). Saturday night’s audience stayed to cheer the opening of General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun’s production after nearly three intermission-less hours.


From This Author - Richard Sasanow

Richard Sasanow has been BroadwayWorld.com's Opera Editor for many years, with interests covering contemporary works, standard repertoire and true rarities from every era. He is an interviewe... (read more about this author)

Review: Thar's Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – at Atlanta Opera in Tomer Zvulun's Entry into 'The Ring'Review: Thar's Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – at Atlanta Opera in Tomer Zvulun's Entry into 'The Ring'
Review: The Met Welcomes the Next Generation at Its Laffont CompetitionReview: The Met Welcomes the Next Generation at Its Laffont Competition
Review: In This Corner – Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION Arrives at the Met with Ryan Speedo GreenReview: In This Corner – Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION Arrives at the Met with Ryan Speedo Green
Review: Once More with Heart – A Celebration of Women CON ALMAReview: Once More with Heart – A Celebration of Women CON ALMA

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS