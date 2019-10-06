Regina Opera Presents 'Gotta Sing' Concert

Regina Opera will present a concert on October 20th featuring operatic and popular selections. Sopranos Jennifer Gliere and Kimberly Lloyd; mezzo-soprano Maayan Voss de Bettancourt; tenor Chad Kranak; baritone Kevin Rockower; and bassos Gennady Vysotsky and GeeSeop Kim will be accompanied by pianist Victoria Ulanovskaya and flutist Richard Paratley. This special one-time-only concert will also feature several selections from the opera "The Uprising of the Warsaw Ghetto" by Harry Bailor.

Information: www.reginaopera.org; info@reginaopera; or 718-259-2772.

Travel: "N" or "R" train to 59th Street; or by bus: B-9, B-63, B-70

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Major support is provided by New York City Council Members Carlos Menchaca and Justin Brannan. This program has been proudly supported by a grant from Investors Foundation: investorsbankfoundation.org. Other major support is provided by the Donald C. Brace Foundation, The Liu Foundation, Con Edison, Seijo Corporation, Raymour & Flanigan, and the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You