Portland Opera To Celebrate George Manahan In George & Friends Concert

In a special one-night-only event, Portland Opera will celebrate Maestro George Manahan's tenure as Portland Opera's Music Director with a concert in his honor. The Portland Opera Chorus and Orchestra will be featured, as well as guest artists and friends performing arias and ensemble pieces in a night of celebration. The George & Friends Concert will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 7:30PM at the Keller Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now.

"We are delighted to be gathering together to celebrate George Manahan this spring," says Sue Dixon, General Director. "We are so grateful for his warmth of spirit and tenure with the company, and his legacy of artistic excellence in Portland will continue on."

Sue Dixon and Artistic Director Priti Gandhi will host this celebratory concert that will feature pieces from beloved works such as Bizet's Carmen, Wagner's Tannhäuser, Delibes' Lakmé, Bernstein's Candide and Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, conducted by Maestro Manahan. Numerous artists and friends will return to the Portland Opera stage, including mezzo-soprano Susannah Mars (last seen as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd in 2016), baritone Stephen Powell (last seen in the title role of 2018's production of Rigoletto), tenor Barry Banks (last seen as the Duke in Rigoletto), and mezzo-soprano Hannah Penn (last seen as Hannah After in As One in 2019). Soprano Nicole Cabell, 2005 winner of the BBC Singer of the World Competition, will make her debut with the company.

All ticketholders, regardless of age, will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or of negative test results from a COVID PCR test (taken within 72 hours of performance time) for entry into the theatre. "Fully vaccinated" means that ticketholders have received their final vaccination dose of either the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days before the performance date. Audience members aged 18 and over must also present a photo ID. Trained entry staff will be onsite at the theatre to review proof of vaccination upon arrival.

All patrons, regardless of age, test results, and vaccination status, are required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times, except when actively drinking or eating in designated areas. Food is not permitted in the theatre. Ticketholders will receive additional instructions about how to prepare for onsite entry activities and what to expect. As guidance continues to change, audience members are encouraged to check our website or contact us prior to performances for the most up-to-date policies. Detailed information about Portland Opera's COVID-19 policies can be found here.

The George & Friends Concert will take place at 7:30PM on May 13 at the Keller Auditorium. Pieces will be sung in various languages with projected English captions. The running time will be 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Student tickets are available for this performance starting two weeks prior to the event date. Call 503-241-1802 Monday through Friday from 10AM-5PM for more information. In addition, a limited number of free tickets are available through My Discovery Pass, a program created by Multnomah County Library that offers access to local museums and cultural institutions for library card holders. A limited number of $5 tickets for Oregon Trail Card holders are available two weeks prior to the performance. These tickets must be purchased via phone by calling 503-241-1802.

