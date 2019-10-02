Piotr Beczala Cancels Final Performance of LA TRAVIATA in Berlin

Piotr Beczala did not appear in the final performance of Verdi's La Traviata, due to being on vocal rest after issues with his vocal chords.

Charle Castronovo went on in his place at the October 1 performance.

Castronov joined a cast that included Mariangela Sicilia and Noel Bouley.

Castronovo is currently performing Alfredo in La Traviata at the Bayerische Staatsoper. This season, the tenor is slated to perform at the Royal Opera and Bayerische Staatsoper.

Beczala returns to the stage this month for a recital tour through Germany, Austria, and Spain.

