Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY

Pittsburgh Opera's Fashion Show ‘Threads of Destiny’ was on February 24, 2025 at the Bitz Opera Factory. Check out some photos of the night's fashions below!

Over 300 people were at the sold-out show, which raised over $50,000 for Pittsburgh Opera and featured live music performances by Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artists and Win Win Kung Fu, 30 looks by fashion designer Michael Kouri for his brand Nolan Kouri.

Model styling by Ron Booth, Izear Winfrey, and the Studio Booth team, bar service provided by Mindful Hospitality, serving Lucky Sign Spirits, and catering by DiAnoia’s Eatery, and accessories by Diamond’s Direct

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography



Pittsburgh Opera Fashion Show

Event Chair Michele Fabrizi with Kiya Tomlin

Win Win Kung Fu

Fran Daniel Laucerica, Erik Nordstrom and Lauryn Davis

Daisy Jade

Marisa Becerra

Eldana Smith

Arjun Manjunath

Daquann Pratt

Aadam Soorma

Michael Tikili

Rochelle Qin

Tiffany Tindell

Designer Michael Kouri

Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Comments