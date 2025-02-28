News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY

By: Feb. 28, 2025
Pittsburgh Opera's Fashion Show ‘Threads of Destiny’ was on February 24, 2025 at the Bitz Opera Factory. Check out some photos of the night's fashions below!

Over 300 people were at the sold-out show, which raised over $50,000 for Pittsburgh Opera and featured live music performances by Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artists and Win Win Kung Fu, 30 looks by fashion designer Michael Kouri for his brand Nolan Kouri.

Model styling by Ron Booth, Izear Winfrey, and the Studio Booth team, bar service provided by Mindful Hospitality, serving Lucky Sign Spirits, and catering by DiAnoia’s Eatery, and accessories by Diamond’s Direct

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Pittsburgh Opera Fashion Show

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Event Chair Michele Fabrizi with Kiya Tomlin

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Win Win Kung Fu

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Fran Daniel Laucerica, Erik Nordstrom and Lauryn Davis

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Daisy Jade

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Marisa Becerra

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Eldana Smith

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Arjun Manjunath

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Daquann Pratt

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Aadam Soorma

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Michael Tikili

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Rochelle Qin

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Tiffany Tindell

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Designer Michael Kouri

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY Image
Pittsburgh Opera fashion show guests

