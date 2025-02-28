Photos: Pittsburgh Opera 2025 Fashion Show THREADS OF DESTINY

Over 300 people were at the sold-out show, which raised over $50,000 for Pittsburgh Opera and featured live music performances by Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artists.
Pittsburgh Opera's Fashion Show ‘Threads of Destiny’ was on February 24, 2025 at the Bitz Opera Factory. Check out some photos of the night's fashions below!
Over 300 people were at the sold-out show, which raised over $50,000 for Pittsburgh Opera and featured live music performances by Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artists and Win Win Kung Fu, 30 looks by fashion designer Michael Kouri for his brand Nolan Kouri.
Model styling by Ron Booth, Izear Winfrey, and the Studio Booth team, bar service provided by Mindful Hospitality, serving Lucky Sign Spirits, and catering by DiAnoia’s Eatery, and accessories by Diamond’s Direct
Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography
Pittsburgh Opera Fashion Show
Event Chair Michele Fabrizi with Kiya Tomlin
Win Win Kung Fu
Fran Daniel Laucerica, Erik Nordstrom and Lauryn Davis
Daisy Jade
Marisa Becerra
Eldana Smith
Arjun Manjunath
Daquann Pratt
Aadam Soorma
Michael Tikili
Rochelle Qin
Tiffany Tindell
Designer Michael Kouri
