Paris Opera Will Close Theatres for Renovation Beginning in 2027

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to France 24, the Paris Opera will close its houses for years of renovation work beginning in 2027. The Palais Garnier will close from mid-2027 for two years, and the Opera Bastille will begin renovations in mid-2030, for another two years.

The expected renovation cost is at least 200 million euros ($217 million) by 2030, and is “currently being updated, based on ongoing checks." The renovation will modernize the infrastructure of the two stages.

France 24 reports that the company is expected to keep performing on one stage during the renovation period, but will also take to other stages in France.

Read the full article here.

Comments