Palm Beach Opera Celebrates Opening Night of First-Ever Festival at South Florida Fairgrounds  

Palm Beach Opera and supporters toasted to opening night of the company's historic 2021 Festival - the first large-scale live opera performance in the nation since the onset of the pandemic - at the South Florida Fairgrounds' iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on Feb. 19.

Guests were welcomed by Palm Beach Opera's Chairman of the Board David Genser and enjoyed an introduction by General Director David Walker, who shared behind-the-scenes insights into the company's first-ever festival and thanked all in attendance for their continued support. Guests and audience members were also able to join in a special celebratory moment honoring the company's previous Board Chairman, Dennis Williams.

Palm Beach Opera's 2021 Festival was covered nationally and locally, praised as a "courageous winter operatic feast" and for its "breathtakingly beautiful" performances by South Florida Classical Review, noted as "the centerpiece of this year's season" by WLRN, and celebrated for the "palpable feeling of joy" found in performances by Musical America.

"To be able to present large-scale live opera at a time when no other company in the country is doing so is something we are immensely proud of," said General Director David Walker. "We are incredibly grateful to our board of directors, our Co-Producer Society members whose significant support made our festival possible, the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre staff, our arts-thriving community, and all of our top International Artists that helped make this a truly unforgettable moment in PBO history. With more than 3,700 attendees who joined us from all over South Florida, we hope our 2021 Festival will help to heal our community from this challenging year and will linger with audiences for many years to come."

Learn more at pbopera.org.