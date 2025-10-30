Opera Orlando’s Inaugural OPERAZZI BASH Raises Over $80,000 For Youth And Education Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Orlando hosted its first annual Operazzi Bash on October 25 at the Grand Bohemian Orlando, raising more than $80,000 in support of the company’s education programs, including the Opera Orlando Youth Company. All proceeds will help offset costs for the organization’s new rehearsal and studio space, which will serve the Youth Company, Apprentice Artists, and Studio Artists.

The event was chaired by longtime Opera Orlando donor Dr. Francelis Gonzalez (“Dr. G”), who led the fundraiser alongside the Aria Circle committee. “We want to thank each of our sponsors, supporters, and guests who joined us for the Opera’s very first Operazzi Bash,” said Dr. G. “We were thrilled that we reached our goal to support Opera Orlando’s Youth Company and education programs. These young artists are the future of opera. We are honored to support them not just this year but for years to come.”

Dr. G’s leadership brought in new sponsors and attendees, expanding Opera Orlando’s base of supporters. The company extended thanks to Aria Circle members Chrissy Toot, Patsy Lamastus, Marianna Rodriguez, Jackie Allen, Beatriz Terrassa, Denee Hickman, and Alyce Bartolomeo, as well as event sponsors Russo Wine Co., LaBelle Furs, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Tiffany & Co., Sencu Construction, Alyce Bartolomeo, Sundance Architectural Products (SDAP), Linda & Jack Allen, and Walter Bissett & Bernard Foong. Additional support came from Neiman Marcus, Grand Bohemian Orlando, SunDance Marketing & Printing, Carilyn Egleé, and Stand Out Consulting, Marketing & Events.

The evening featured a grand masque theme, with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former Congresswoman Val Demings among the guests. Performances included members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company, Studio Artists, and Grammy Award-winning baritone and General Director Gabriel Preisser, who also served as host.

“It was exciting to see so many new faces come out to support Opera Orlando and our rising generation of artists,” said Preisser. “We are immensely grateful for the generosity and outcome of this event, which has helped us secure funds for our new rehearsal and studio space. With this facility, Opera Orlando can continue to offer comprehensive training in performance, acting, and vocal development.”

The Opera Orlando Youth Company is a professional training program for singers ages 8–18 and currently includes 36 members, all of whom appeared in the company’s recent production of La Bohème. The Apprentice Artist and Studio Artist programs provide professional experience for undergraduate and emerging singers through performance, role study, and training in acting, movement, and technique.

Details for the 2026 Operazzi Bash will be announced in early January. For more information, email info@OperaOrlando.org.

Tickets for Opera Orlando’s 10th Anniversary Season start at $39 and are available through the Dr. Phillips Center’s Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119 ext. 0.