Opera Orlando Presents HAVING A VOICE- ONSTAGE AND AT THE TABLE

In partnership with University of Central Florida Burnett Honors College, Opera Orlando will present a panel talk entitled Having a Voice - OnStage and at the Table with acclaimed soprano and arts administrator Cecilia Violetta López, renowned conductor and non-profit founder Stephanie Rhodes Russell, Burnett Honors College Dean Sheila Pineres, with a special virtual guest appearance by entrepreneur, author, and speaker Molly Bloom. The conversation will center around female leaders on stage and off stage in the arts world. This event will be free and open to the public.

Ms. López and Ms. Rhodes Russell will be in Orlando for La Traviata rehearsals which opens on October 29 at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Conducted by Stephanie Rhodes Russell, the production takes inspiration from the life and experiences of Molly Bloom,who at 26 years old ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game, became an FBI target, and lost everything. Both Violetta, the lead character in La Traviata performed by Cecilia Violetta López, and Bloom own their life choices and navigate their questionable circumstances with a moral integrity that makes the tragic ending of the opera all the more heartbreaking.

"Given we have two dynamos leading our production of La Traviata both on the stage and in the pit with Cecilia and Stephanie, we wanted to find a way to feature their impressive careers both as performers and entrepreneurs," states Gabriel Preisser, general director for Opera Orlando. "It was an added bonus for us to involve Molly Bloom who's unique and dramatic life story served as inspiration for our updated take on La Traviata."

"The Burnett Honors College and UCF are thrilled to partner with Opera Orlando to showcase what can be accomplished when women are empowered," states Burnett Honors College Dean, Dr. Sheila Piñeres. "BHC enthusiastically supports scholars in the pursuit of their dreams across a variety of disciplines, including the arts."

The event will be held at the UCF School of Music Rehearsal Hall at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 22. The event is free and open to the public. Parking available for guests in Garage I (capital "i"), no parking pass needed.

Keeping safety as its first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season, Opera Orlando continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and the vaccination plans relating to the virus. The Company has remained in consultation with its health partners and venues to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan centered on the protection and reduction of the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

