Opera Orlando ENCORE! Presents UNKNOWN

The Opera Orlando ENCORE! series returns for the 2021-22 season with the co-stream of the new song cycle Unknown available Thursday, November 11, through Thursday, November 18. Commissioned by UrbanArias, this original dramatic work honors the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, happening this Veteran's Day, November 11.

Unknown, composed by Shawn Okpebholo with poetry by Marcus Amaker, explores the ideas of war, honor, and memory through the eyes of soldiers, family members, and Tomb Guards who are connected to each other and the Tomb through their mutual service and sacrifice. "Soldiers never die until they are forgotten. Tomb Guards never forget."

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Opera Orlando to continue our engagement with the local veteran community," states general director Gabriel Preisser. "The presentation of Unknown and our production of All is Calm from our 2019-20 season are a meaningful way to honor those in the service, acknowledge their sacrifice, and tell their stories through music and on stage. I encourage everyone to take a moment of remembrance and reflectance and enjoy this powerful work."

UrbanArias co-commissioned Unknown with Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts and Opera Colorado. The live performance presented earlier this month at The Barns at Wolf Trap was recorded to create this film version of the song cycle, directed by Kristine McIntyre, featuring baritone Michael Mayes and Schyler Vargas and mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven.

