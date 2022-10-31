Opera Naples Receives Grant to Expand Resident Artists In-School Programming

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, has announced it has received a $12,000 grant from the Collier Community Foundation. These funds will support expansion of the Resident Artists in-school programming.

The Resident Artists Program offers emerging young artists invaluable performance experience as they develop their professional opera careers. Resident Artists are selected through a national search to work with Opera Naples during the peak season and receive housing, stipends, coaching, instruction and career advice. Participants perform a variety of principal and secondary roles in local operas, events and concerts.

As part of the program, Resident Artists tour a one-act youth opera to Collier and Lee County schools and after-school programs to expose grade school children to the arts. The presentation includes an introduction about opera and etiquette, the performance and a question-and-answer session between the students and performers. Performances introduce students to theatrical opera, and include positive messaging about anti-bullying, peer acceptance and counteract emotional stress. Specifically designed for elementary aged students, previous productions included "Hansel and Gretel," "The Billy Goat's Gruff," "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood," and "Stop, Bully!"

Currently, Opera Naples exposes more than 3,000 children to opera each school year. The Collier Community Foundation grant will help Opera Naples grow access to the arts for over 4,000 children and create additional opportunities to inspire the next generation of young artists throughout Southwest Florida.

"Despite the recent setbacks we have experienced, including the need to rebuild the Wang Opera Center following Hurricane Ian, our team understands the important role we play in the community and is committed to continuing to provide valuable educational programming," said Laura Burns, executive director of Opera Naples. "I truly believe we have a responsibility to future generations to keep opera alive as an art form and we are dedicated to enriching Southwest Florida by offering diversified opportunities for learners at every age and ability level."

The Collier Community Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. Selected organizations receive grant dollars from the Community Impact Fund. This Fund is made up of donors who believe in the Community Foundation's ability to identify and grant to the community's most current needs.

To learn more about the Resident Artists program and additional educational opportunities at Opera Naples, visit OperaNaples.org.

About Opera Naples

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples in Naples, Fla. is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust," "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.

About the Collier Community Foundation

Collier Community Foundation is a tax-exempt, public, charitable organization established in 1985 to increase and focus on local private philanthropy. Today, the Collier Community Foundation manages more than 850 funds, works with hundreds of nonprofits, and has granted over $268 million to nonprofit organizations, community programs, and scholarships. Informed giving. Powerful results. Learn more at colliercf.org or call 239-649-5000.