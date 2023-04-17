Opera Maine Studio Artists To Present ROCKING HORSE WINNER This July

Opera Maine invites you to the first production of its 29th season, Rocking Horse Winner by Gareth Williams and Anna Chatterton. Singers in the prestigious Studio Artist Program will be led by conductor Jackson McKinnon and director Richard Gammon in performances of the opera on July 5 and 7.

A modern adaptation of D. H. Lawrence's short story, Rocking Horse Winner explores the relationship between Paul, a young man with autism, and his emotionally distant mother. It offers a psychological look at love, luck, and greed. The talented cast includes Dylon Crain (Paul), Lauren Cook (Ava, Paul's mother), Houston Tyrrell (Oscar, Paul's uncle), and Marcel Sokalski (Bassett, Paul's caretaker). A quartet performs as "The House": Jamila Drecker Waxman, Emily Cottam, Taka Komagata, and Daniel Chiu.

Sung in English. 60 minutes with no intermission. Rocking Horse Winner is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets available at operamaine.org/studio-artists.

Opera Maine will continue its "Opera for All!" program this season with free tickets for anyone aged 25 and younger to attend Rocking Horse Winner and Cinderella. Visit operamaine.org for how to reserve your free ticket.

Opera Maine will feature related events in anticipation of both operas to connect with the community and inspire a love for opera. For a full schedule of events, visit OperaMaine.org

Rocking Horse Winner by Gareth Williams and Anna Chatterton Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Westbrook Performing Arts Center

Tickets: operamaine.org/studio-artists

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Gioachino Rossini and Jacopo Ferretti Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

Pre-Curtain Presentation one-hour before performances by Calien Lewis Merrill Auditorium tickets: $35 - $140 (plus service fees)

(207) 842-0800 or www.porttix.com

Opera Maine presented its inaugural production, Carmen, in 1995 at the State Theatre. In 1997 the company relocated to the newly renovated Merrill Auditorium. Opera Maine offers Maine residents and visitors the only opportunity to experience fully staged and orchestrated professional opera in the state. The company's productions feature diverse talented artists of international, national, and local fame who come together to create an outstanding experience for all who attend. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn and Executive Director Caroline M. Koelker, Opera Maine is widely respected for its superb operatic productions and programming and meaningful community engagement.