Opera Lebanon Postpones Collaboration With Accademia di Costume e Moda, BROKEN WINGS

Opera Lebanon's production of "Broken Wings" has been postponed to 2021, OperaWire reports.

The production was set to be a collaboration between Opera Lebanon and the Accademia di Costume e Moda in Italy, coordinated by Paolo Petrocelli, co-founder of Opera for Peace.

The production team would include Lebanese and Italians opera professionals.

"The remote collaboration between students of the Accademia, coordinated by Italian costume designer Andrea Viotti, and Opera Lebanon is just the first step of a major collaboration that would have created a new cultural exchange opportunity and helped the opera to develop more and more in the Arab Region," Petrocelli said.

"Broken Wings" is composed by Maroun Rahi and orchestrated by Egyptian composer Nayer Nagui.

Read more on OperaWire.

