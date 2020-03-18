Opera Idaho Announces Schedule Changes Due to Covid-19

Read an update from Opera Idaho regarding the Covid-19 crisis:

Dear Patrons,



Across the country, the coronavirus situation has evolved quickly and dramatically. We, at Opera Idaho, remain cautious about how long the current situation will last and are relying on the recommendations of the CDC and local government at this time. As such, it has become necessary for us to make additional changes to upcoming programs and general operations to ensure your safety and health, and the well-being of our artists and employees.



For the next 8 weeks, the CDC recommends the cancellation of all events and gatherings of 50 or more people. For Opera Idaho this means that, in addition to our previously announced postponement of our gala, the following events will not happen as originally scheduled:

Young Artists Art Song Recital - Sunday, March 29 (cancelled)

Boise Arts Crawl - Friday, April 3 (postponed)

Operatini: Cocktails & Confessions - Thursday, April 16 (postponed)

Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking - Friday, April 24 & Sunday, April 26 (postponed to 2021-2022 season)

We are considering possible replacement events in some cases. We will be contacting current ticket holders in regard to next steps. As of right now the Opera Idaho office will be closed to the public until March 31, but you may still reach us via email at info@operaidaho.org or by phone at (208) 345-3531.



Opera Idaho, like all of our fellow arts organizations, believe in the power of music and that it is a critical part of our collective healing. We want you to be able to continue enjoying this art form, and are happy to share that the Metropolitan Opera is offering live streaming for free during this difficult time. You may find more information and links by clicking here.



As this is a constantly evolving situation, we thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we continue to explore the best way to serve you. Your commitment to Opera Idaho inspires us every day, and together, we will come out on the other side. I look forward to being able to welcome you back to the opera very soon - but in the meantime, please follow the advice of public health experts and stay healthy and safe.



Sincerely,



Mark Junkert, General Director





