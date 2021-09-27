Opera Colorado Seeks Extras For Upcoming Production

Opera Colorado invites members of the community to apply for non-singing supernumerary roles in its upcoming production of Puccini's Tosca. A supernumerary (usually referred to as a super) contributes to the production by acting in a non-speaking/non-singing role, like being an extra in a movie.

These individuals will be costumed as various members of the clergy and be onstage during the climactic Te Deum at the end of Act 1. We ask that applicants be available for all performances.

All community volunteers who offer their time and talent as supernumeraries will receive:

Two (2) tickets to the Tosca final dress rehearsal on Thursday, November 4.

Parking passes for the Denver Performing Arts Complex garage for all days they are called to rehearse or perform.

Early staging rehearsals will take place between October 14-20 at the Opera Colorado Opera Center in Englewood, Colorado. Technical rehearsals, dress rehearsals and all performances will take place on varying dates between October 21-November 14 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex in downtown Denver. Rehearsals will take place during weekday evenings and weekends, with some daytime availability requested.

Full vaccination against COVID-19 is required to participate in this production. All supers must show proof of vaccination at their first rehearsal.

To express interest in the openings and for a more specific rehearsal schedule, please contact Katie Preissner, Opera Colorado Director of Production & Artistic Services, at kpreissner@operacolorado.org with "TOSCA SUPER" in the subject line of the email. Include a photograph of yourself along with your height and a description of any stage experience you may have. No phone calls, please.

Supernumerary positions are available on a first-come basis to qualified candidates with the appropriate schedule availability.