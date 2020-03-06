OPERA THROUGH THE AGES Announced at The Museum Of Fine Arts

SPO returns to the Museum of Fine Arts for a repeat performance of "Opera Through the Ages," featuring Maestro Sforzini, singers Susan Hellman Spatafora, Taylor-Alexis Dupont and Chris Romeo, and accompanist Teresa Ancaya on piano.

Last weekend's inaugural performance of the program was so well-attended that museum staff decided to move Saturday's edition into the much larger Marly Music Room (site of our semi-regular Mornings With the Maestro events).

"Opera Through the Ages" - part of the exhibition Art of the Stage: Picasso to Hockney - is free with museum admission. Additional information is available here. Tickets are available now for next weekend's Creative Collaborations concerts (Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, at Opera Central).





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You