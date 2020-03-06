OPERA THROUGH THE AGES Announced at The Museum Of Fine Arts
SPO returns to the Museum of Fine Arts for a repeat performance of "Opera Through the Ages," featuring Maestro Sforzini, singers Susan Hellman Spatafora, Taylor-Alexis Dupont and Chris Romeo, and accompanist Teresa Ancaya on piano.
Last weekend's inaugural performance of the program was so well-attended that museum staff decided to move Saturday's edition into the much larger Marly Music Room (site of our semi-regular Mornings With the Maestro events).
"Opera Through the Ages" - part of the exhibition Art of the Stage: Picasso to Hockney - is free with museum admission. Additional information is available here. Tickets are available now for next weekend's Creative Collaborations concerts (Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, at Opera Central).