OPERA America Will Hold Opera Conference 2019

OPERA America, the national service organization for opera and the nation's leading champion for American opera, will present the 49th annual Opera Conference from June 12-16 in San Francisco.

More than 700 opera administrators, trustees and artists will gather to discuss what's next for the opera industry by focusing on three central themes: Examining Traditions, Exploring Business Innovation and Deepening Civic Practice.

Opera Conference 2019 will provide a variety of programming supplemental to the three central themes including meetings of OPERA America's Women's Opera Network and ALAANA Opera Network (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American), culminating in the spring meeting of the New Works Forum, the largest convening of producers, artists, publishers and other stakeholders dedicated to the development of new operatic repertoire.

The city of San Francisco and its vibrant opera scene will be featured through a variety of special performances and conference sessions.

For more information visit conference.operaamerica.org.





