New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players 50th Anniversary Season Continues with THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players will present one of Gilbert & Sullivan's most famed works, The Pirates of Penzance for a limited engagement of six performances on January 4, 5, 11 & 12, 2025 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College (524 West 59th Street, New York, NY, between 10th and 11thAvenues).

NYGASP, America's preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory company, continues its 50th Anniversary Season by honoring the classic comic and musical genius of Gilbert & Sullivan as it continues to entertain and remain relevant to multi-generational audiences.

NYGASP is featuring special $30 ticket pricing for anyone 40 years or younger for any seat in the house.

“We are delighted to present our acclaimed traditional production of The Pirates of Penzance as part of our 50th Anniversary Celebration,” commented NYGASP Founder and Artistic Director Albert Bergeret. “Pirates will entertain our audiences, young and old, with dynamic acting, memorable music, colorful costumes, and clever staging,” continued Bergeret.

The New York Times called NYGASP's production of Pirates, a staple of the Company's repertory for 50 years, "an endearing production with high musical standards and spirited performances.”

This revival will feature a cast of talented NYGASP veterans and new Company members including newcomer Claire Leyden and Sophie Thompson alternating as Mabel, James Mills as the Major-General Stanley, Angela Christine Smith as nursemaid Ruth, David Auxier as Sergeant of Police, David Wannen and Matthew Wages alternating as the Pirate King, Alex Corson as Frederic, Adam Hirama Wells as Samuel, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera and Katie Hall alternating as Kate, Hannah Holmes as Edith, Laura Sudduth and Caitlin Borek alternating as Isabel. Ensemble cast include, Matthew Carter, Michael J. Connolly, Hannah Eakin, Sarah Hutchison, Sabrina Lopez, John Charles McLaughlin, Lance Olds, Patrick Lord-Remmert, and Cameron Smith.

Choreographer David Auxier re-stages Bill Fabris' original choreography, with lighting by Benjamin Weill, costumes by Gail J. Wofford and Quinto Ott and scenery by Albère.

NYGASP Founder and Artistic Director Albert Bergeret shares the conductor's podium with Associate Conductor Joseph Rubin conducting the 25-piece orchestra performing Sullivan's original orchestrations.

With a score that includes such favorites as, “I am the very model of a modern Major-General”, “Poor Wand'ring One”, and Sullivan's signature famed double chorus “When the Foeman Bares His Steel” and “Come friends who plough the sea” (the source for the tune of “Hail, hail the gang's all here”), audiences of all ages will be entertained by the brilliant wit of this venerable classic as it still remains especially relevant for contemporary audiences of all ages.

Tickets start at $30. To purchase visit: https://nygasp.org/current-season or by calling 212-772-4448.

About The Pirates of Penzance:

When Frederic, a young boy, is mistakenly apprenticed to a band of pirates instead of becoming a pilot, he dutifully serves them despite hating the life. As the curtain rises, his indentures end, and he plans to leave the pirates and fight piracy, urging the crew to embrace a lawful life, but they refuse. Ruth, a maid, wishes to marry him, but Frederic hesitates due to their age difference. He then meets the beautiful Mabel. The pirates capture Mabel and her sisters, and only a ruse by the Major-General, claiming to be an orphan, allows them to escape. Later, Frederic discovers that due to his Leap Year birthday, he is technically still bound to the pirates until his 21st birthday, so he rejoins them. When he reveals the Major-General's deception, the pirates, led by the Pirate King and Ruth, plan revenge. However, when they confront the Major-General and the police, they surrender upon hearing "in Queen Victoria's name." Ruth then reveals that the pirates are all noblemen who've gone astray, and the Major-General pardons them, allowing the pirates to marry his wards.

