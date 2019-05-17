New York City Opera Announces 2019 Summer Series in Bryant Park

New York City Opera, under the direction of General Director Michael Capasso, has announced it will return to Bryant Park's highly popular free summer performing arts series with three concert performances: Puccini's La Bohème on Monday, May 20; a special Pride in the Park concert on Wednesday, June 12; and Bizet's Carmen on Monday, August 26.

La Bohème - Monday, May 20

Be transported to the Latin Quarter of 19th century Paris without leaving Bryant Park as you bask in the lush melodies of Puccini's La Bohème. Hear the stars of New York City Opera sing some of the most famous melodies in opera, all from the comfort of your very own blanket.

New York City Opera: Pride in the Park - Wednesday, June 12

Pride in the Park will feature a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by stars of City Opera's Pride Series and will include a "sneak peek" at New York City Opera's upcoming production of Iain Bell's Stonewall, prior to its Friday, June 21 world premiere at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Carmen - Monday, August 26

The innkeeper Lillas Pastia narrates the tempestuous story of the irresistible seductress Carmen and her hapless lover Don José in this hour-long presentation of highlights from Bizet's beloved opera. Offered to the New York public free-of-charge, this presentation is a perfect introduction to opera for newcomers of any age.

All three concerts will begin at 6pm and are free to the public with no dress code, no tickets, and no lines. At each concert the park lends out 250 free picnic blankets for audience members to spread out and relax while enjoying the Lawn. In addition, each event has beer, wine, and food for purchase.

New York City Opera, since its founding in 1943 by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as "The People's Opera," has been a critical part of the city's cultural life. During its history, City Opera launched the careers of dozens of major artists and presented engaging productions of both mainstream and unusual operas alongside commissions and regional premieres. The result was a uniquely American Opera Company of international stature. For more than seven decades, City Opera maintained a distinct identity, adhering to its unique mission: affordable ticket prices, a devotion to American works, English-language performances, the promotion of up-and-coming American singers, and seasons of accessible, vibrant and compelling productions intended to introduce new audiences to the art form. Stars who began their careers at New York City Opera include Plácido Domingo, Beverly Sills, Samuel Ramey, and dozens more. For decades, City Opera has been committed to introducing opera to the young, bringing the art form to new audiences with educational outreach performances in New York City's public schools. Now, having returned to the stage, New York City Opera continues its legacy at a new, state-of-the-art home at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, with revitalized outreach and education programs, and programming designed to welcome and inspire a new generation of City Opera audiences. Taking inspiration from the vibrant community around it, City Opera celebrates diversity with a new Ópera en Español series; its LGBT Initiative, which this year will include a new production of Laura Kaminsky's chamber opera As One (May 30 - June 8 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center) and the world premiere of Iain Bell's Stonewall (June 21-28 at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center); and, revitalized outreach and education programs cultivating and inspiring the next generation of City Opera audiences.

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC), a private not-for-profit company, was founded in 1980 to renovate, finance and operate Bryant Park in New York City. BPC is funded by income from events, concessions and corporate sponsors, as well as an assessment on neighboring properties, and does not accept government or philanthropic monies. In addition to providing security, sanitation, and horticultural services, BPC offers restaurants, food kiosks, world-class restrooms, and a wide range of free events throughout the year. The Midtown Manhattan park is visited by more than 12 million people each year and is one of the busiest public spaces in the world. BPC's website, bryantpark.org, offers more detailed information and a schedule of upcoming events.





