Metropolitan Opera Announces Family Holiday Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Metropolitan Opera has announced its first online Family Holiday Festival, which will run December 17 through December 21, 2020. In previous years, a Holiday Open House for families has been held at the Met. This year, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a free, all-virtual festival will be presented across five days.

A complete performance of a holiday favorite, Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, will be available to stream for free beginning Thursday, December 17, at 5:00pm ET until Monday, December 21, at 5:00pm ET. The family-friendly opera has inspired a lineup of online events to celebrate the season, including arts and crafts, baking, and composing carols. The opera stream and event information can be found at metopera.org/family.

Below is the schedule for the Met's virtual Family Holiday Festival.

Thursday, December 17 at 5:00pm ET through Monday, December 21 at 5:00pm ET - Free Stream of Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel

Thursday, December 17 at 1:00pm ET - Getting to Know Hansel and Gretel

Learn about Humperdinck's operatic interpretation of this classic story with music educator Timothy Brendler.

Friday, December 18 at 1:00pm ET - Feeling Crafty

Professional clown Stephanie Sine will lead families in a special craft inspired by Hansel and Gretel's adventure into the woods.

Saturday, December 19 at 11:00am ET - Kid in the Holiday Kitchen

New York Times food writer Melissa Clark and countertenor (and avid baker) Anthony Roth Costanzo will guide families in baking Deep Dark Fudgy Brownies, a recipe from Clark's new cookbook, Kid in the Kitchen.

Sunday, December 20 at 1:00pm ET - Creative Carols

Actor and songwriter Joel Waggoner will lead a session on how to compose music and write lyrics for carols that are inspired by our own holiday traditions.

Monday, December 21 at 1:00pm ET - Solstice Songs

To celebrate the Winter Solstice, musician and educator Goussy Célestin will share how music and stories have helped us understand the passage of time.

Monday, December 21 at 2:00pm ET - Solstice Dance Party

The festival concludes with a dance party and holiday celebration for the entire family via Zoom.

For more information about the Met's virtual Family Holiday Festival, visit metopera.org/family.

Photo Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You