Metropolitan Opera Announces Family Holiday Festival
Free virtual programming, including stream of Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel and festive activities inspired by the opera, to run December 17 – 21, 2020.
The Metropolitan Opera has announced its first online Family Holiday Festival, which will run December 17 through December 21, 2020. In previous years, a Holiday Open House for families has been held at the Met. This year, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a free, all-virtual festival will be presented across five days.
A complete performance of a holiday favorite, Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, will be available to stream for free beginning Thursday, December 17, at 5:00pm ET until Monday, December 21, at 5:00pm ET. The family-friendly opera has inspired a lineup of online events to celebrate the season, including arts and crafts, baking, and composing carols. The opera stream and event information can be found at metopera.org/family.
Below is the schedule for the Met's virtual Family Holiday Festival.
Thursday, December 17 at 5:00pm ET through Monday, December 21 at 5:00pm ET - Free Stream of Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel
Thursday, December 17 at 1:00pm ET - Getting to Know Hansel and Gretel
Learn about Humperdinck's operatic interpretation of this classic story with music educator Timothy Brendler.
Friday, December 18 at 1:00pm ET - Feeling Crafty
Professional clown Stephanie Sine will lead families in a special craft inspired by Hansel and Gretel's adventure into the woods.
Saturday, December 19 at 11:00am ET - Kid in the Holiday Kitchen
New York Times food writer Melissa Clark and countertenor (and avid baker) Anthony Roth Costanzo will guide families in baking Deep Dark Fudgy Brownies, a recipe from Clark's new cookbook, Kid in the Kitchen.
Sunday, December 20 at 1:00pm ET - Creative Carols
Actor and songwriter Joel Waggoner will lead a session on how to compose music and write lyrics for carols that are inspired by our own holiday traditions.
Monday, December 21 at 1:00pm ET - Solstice Songs
To celebrate the Winter Solstice, musician and educator Goussy Célestin will share how music and stories have helped us understand the passage of time.
Monday, December 21 at 2:00pm ET - Solstice Dance Party
The festival concludes with a dance party and holiday celebration for the entire family via Zoom.
For more information about the Met's virtual Family Holiday Festival, visit metopera.org/family.
Photo Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera