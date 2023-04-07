Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change For AIDA This May

Soprano Angela Meade will sing the title role of Verdi's Aida on April 27, 30 and May 6, 10, and soprano Leah Crocetto will complete the run on May 13 and 18.

Apr. 07, 2023  
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change For AIDA This May

Soprano Angela Meade will sing the title role of Verdi's Aida on April 27, 30 and May 6, 10, and soprano Leah Crocetto will complete the run on May 13 and 18, both replacing Michelle Bradley, who has withdrawn for personal reasons.

Earlier this season at the Met, Meade stepped in to sing the title role of Bellini's Norma and also starred as Elisabetta di Valois in Verdi's Don Carlo. Other highlights at the house include her debut as Elvira in Verdi's Ernani in 2008, Margherita in Boito's Mefistofele, Donna Anna in Mozart's Don Giovanni, Leonora in Verdi's Il Trovatore, Alice Ford in Verdi's Falstaff, the Countess in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, and the title roles of Rossini's Semiramide and Donizetti's Anna Bolena. She was a winner of the Met's Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition (formerly National Council Auditions) in 2007 and the 2012 recipient of the Met's Beverly Sills Award, established by Agnes Varis and Karl Leichtman. Other recent performances include Elena in Verdi's I Vespri Siciliani at La Scala; Leonora in Verdi's La Forza del Destino in concert in A Coruña; the title role of Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia at the Bavarian State Opera; Aida at the Teatro Regio di Torino, Arena di Verona, and Gran Teatre del Liceu; Amelia in Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera in concert at the Verbier Festival; Elvira at the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma; Amelia Grimaldi in Verdi's Simon Boccanegra and Norma at the Teatro Regio di Parma; Anna Bolena at the Teatro Carlo Felice; Sieglinde in Wagner's Die Walküre in concert at Seattle Opera; Leonora in Il Trovatore at the Teatro Massimo di Palermo; and Elisabetta I in Donizetti's Roberto Devereux at LA Opera.

Crocetto made her Met debut singing Liù in Puccini's Turandot in 2015. She has previously sung Aida at Washington National Opera, Seattle Opera, San Francisco Opera, Opera Australia, and the Teatro Petruzzelli in Bari, Italy. Other performances include Leonora in Verdi's Il Trovatore and Margherita in a concert version of Boito's Mefistofele at Opera Australia; Desdemona in Verdi's Otello at Washington National Opera, English National Opera, the National Opera de Bordeaux, Oper Frankfurt, and the Teatro La Fenice; Odabella in Verdi's Attila at the Teatro Petruzzelli; the title role of Rossini's Semiramide at the National Opera de Bordeaux; the soprano solo in Verdi's Requiem at San Francisco Opera, Opera Philadelphia, and with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra; Anna Erisso in Rossini's Maometto II at the Canadian Opera Company, Santa Fe Opera, and Washington Concert Opera; and the title role of Puccini's Tosca at the Northern Lights Music Festival and Pittsburgh Opera.

For more information, visit metopera.org.




Opera Saratoga Presents DON PASQUALE This July Photo
Opera Saratoga Presents DON PASQUALE This July
Opera Saratoga will present a 2023 summer festival season that will be anchored in the heart of Saratoga Springs.
Opera Saratoga Presents THE SELFISH GIANT, Beginning July 1 Photo
Opera Saratoga Presents THE SELFISH GIANT, Beginning July 1
Opera Saratoga will present a 2023 summer festival season that will be anchored in the heart of Saratoga Springs.
A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to Open as Part of Opera Saratogas Summer Festival Photo
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to Open as Part of Opera Saratoga's Summer Festival
Opera Saratoga's 2023 summer festival season that will be anchored in the heart of Saratoga Springs.
On Site Opera Announces Spring Performances Aboard Historic Lightship Ambrose With Puccini Photo
On Site Opera Announces Spring Performances Aboard Historic Lightship Ambrose With Puccini's Il Tabarro!
​​​​​​​  On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, in partnership with the South Street Seaport Museum, brings drama and tragedy to Pier 16 on and around the historic lightship Ambrose with Puccini and Adami's Il tabarro (The Cloak), May 14-17.

More Hot Stories For You


On Site Opera Announces Spring Performances Aboard Historic Lightship Ambrose With Puccini's Il Tabarro!On Site Opera Announces Spring Performances Aboard Historic Lightship Ambrose With Puccini's Il Tabarro!
April 6, 2023

​​​​​​​  On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, in partnership with the South Street Seaport Museum, brings drama and tragedy to Pier 16 on and around the historic lightship Ambrose with Puccini and Adami's Il tabarro (The Cloak), May 14-17.
More Local Opera Companies Added to NYOANext: The Bronx ShowcaseMore Local Opera Companies Added to NYOANext: The Bronx Showcase
April 4, 2023

The New York Opera Alliance (NYOA), with support from OPERA America, presents NYOANext: The Bronx, the first in a five-borough opera series spotlighting local artists and companies.
Vancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMANVancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
March 30, 2023

Vancouver Opera will complete its successful 2022-2023 season with The Flying Dutchman. Written by one of the world's greatest operatic composers, Richard Wagner, this production will delight opera enthusiasts and casual fans alike.
OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt
March 28, 2023

OPERA America has announced the next cycle of IDEA Opera Grants (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), a program that supports composers and librettists who identify as Arab, Asian, Black, Latinx, Native American, and/or Pacific Islander in the development of new operatic works and the advancement of their careers in the opera industry.  
THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19
February 28, 2023

A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
share
close sound sound