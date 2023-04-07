Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change For AIDA This May

Soprano Angela Meade will sing the title role of Verdi's Aida on April 27, 30 and May 6, 10, and soprano Leah Crocetto will complete the run on May 13 and 18, both replacing Michelle Bradley, who has withdrawn for personal reasons.

Earlier this season at the Met, Meade stepped in to sing the title role of Bellini's Norma and also starred as Elisabetta di Valois in Verdi's Don Carlo. Other highlights at the house include her debut as Elvira in Verdi's Ernani in 2008, Margherita in Boito's Mefistofele, Donna Anna in Mozart's Don Giovanni, Leonora in Verdi's Il Trovatore, Alice Ford in Verdi's Falstaff, the Countess in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, and the title roles of Rossini's Semiramide and Donizetti's Anna Bolena. She was a winner of the Met's Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition (formerly National Council Auditions) in 2007 and the 2012 recipient of the Met's Beverly Sills Award, established by Agnes Varis and Karl Leichtman. Other recent performances include Elena in Verdi's I Vespri Siciliani at La Scala; Leonora in Verdi's La Forza del Destino in concert in A Coruña; the title role of Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia at the Bavarian State Opera; Aida at the Teatro Regio di Torino, Arena di Verona, and Gran Teatre del Liceu; Amelia in Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera in concert at the Verbier Festival; Elvira at the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma; Amelia Grimaldi in Verdi's Simon Boccanegra and Norma at the Teatro Regio di Parma; Anna Bolena at the Teatro Carlo Felice; Sieglinde in Wagner's Die Walküre in concert at Seattle Opera; Leonora in Il Trovatore at the Teatro Massimo di Palermo; and Elisabetta I in Donizetti's Roberto Devereux at LA Opera.

Crocetto made her Met debut singing Liù in Puccini's Turandot in 2015. She has previously sung Aida at Washington National Opera, Seattle Opera, San Francisco Opera, Opera Australia, and the Teatro Petruzzelli in Bari, Italy. Other performances include Leonora in Verdi's Il Trovatore and Margherita in a concert version of Boito's Mefistofele at Opera Australia; Desdemona in Verdi's Otello at Washington National Opera, English National Opera, the National Opera de Bordeaux, Oper Frankfurt, and the Teatro La Fenice; Odabella in Verdi's Attila at the Teatro Petruzzelli; the title role of Rossini's Semiramide at the National Opera de Bordeaux; the soprano solo in Verdi's Requiem at San Francisco Opera, Opera Philadelphia, and with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra; Anna Erisso in Rossini's Maometto II at the Canadian Opera Company, Santa Fe Opera, and Washington Concert Opera; and the title role of Puccini's Tosca at the Northern Lights Music Festival and Pittsburgh Opera.

